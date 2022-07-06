Virgin Bet Women’s Euro 2022 Betting Offer: £20 Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Women’s Euro 2022 is set to kick off with hosts England taking on Austria in the tournament’s curtain raiser and we have found a fantastic offer from Virgin Bet who are giving new customers £20 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Women’s Euro 2022 Betting Offer

Check out our simple step-by-step instructions to see how you can take advantage of Virgin Bet’s offer.

Virgin Bet Women’s Euro 2022 Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Virgin Bet have made it easy for new customers to navigate their welcome offer, and we’ve made it even easier by condensing down the terms and conditions to save you a bit time.

No promo code required.

Promotion for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

Virgin Bet Women’s Euro 2022 Betting

It’s proving tricky to pin down a favourite for this tournament but Spain currently are the shortest price nation to lift the trophy at Wembley in a month at 7/2, just ahead of hosts England at 9/2.

Next up are France and the current champions Netherlands both available at 6/1, followed by Sweden and Germany at 7/1 and 8/1 respectively.

England will be desperate to get their campaign off to a winning start against the unfancied Austrians but will they be able to keep their goalscoring form up?

With the pressure firmly on the Lionesses for this one, make sure to back up your predictions with a £20 free bet from Virgin Bet.

Virgin Bet Women’s Euro 2022 Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

Customers already registered with Virgin are likely to find enhanced odds on selected markets on match day.

Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections. Stake limits apply to certain bets.

Weekly Acca Bonus

Virgin Bet’s Weekly Acca Bonus is great way to stretch the potential of your earnings.

Simply place two qualifying accas during the week, and receive a £10 free bet.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4 legs or more and must have minimum odds of 5/1.

Virgin Bet Review: Should You Claim the £20 Free Bet Offer?

If you are yet to sign up to Virgin Bet, then claiming their welcome bonus is a no-brainer

One of the biggest matches of the year warrants a punt of some description, and with lots of vale to be had, there are plenty of opportunities to spend the free bet.