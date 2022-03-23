Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offer | £20 In Golf Free Bets

Claim the Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offer

With the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tournament getting underway tomorrow, we have taken a look at the William Hill WGC Match Play sign up offer & layout the rest of the bookmaker’s existing customer offers. Read on to find out more.

Additionally, if you are looking for some golf betting tips for outright and each-way markets for the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, look no further.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offer

To claim Virgin Bet’s WGC Match Play Betting Offer, just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up with Virgin Bet Deposit and bet £10 on any sports market with odds of EVS or greater Get £20 in golf Free Bets

Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Register a new sports betting account with Virgin Bet in time for today’s World Golf Championship event, in the form of the WGC Match Play. Bet £10 on any sports market prior to the event, including the other golfing markets on their site and once your qualifying bet settles, claim £20 in WGC Match Play free bets.

The key aspects of the Virgin Bet promo for the WGC Match Play have been detailed below:

New customers can claim £20 in free bets

Sign up & place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of EVS (+)

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Customers must be 18+

If you’ve already registered an account with Virgin Bet and are, thus, ineligible to receive the bookmaker’s golf promotions, there are many other fantastic WGC Match Play golf betting offers and free bets available at the link.

Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event gets underway on Wednesday 23rd March in the evening (around 6pm GMT). 64 of the world’s best golfers are travelling to Austin, Texas for one of the most coveted titles on the roster. What makes it even better is the fact that you can bet on the action for free using the Virgin Bet WGC Match Play betting offer detailed in this article.

So, whether you’re hoping to back Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood or Bryson DeChambeau, do it for free using the £20 free WGC Match Play bet at Virgin.

On top of that, Virgin Bet also boasts several other betting offers that are detailed further down the page that will help you to finish in the green, along with golf live streaming services, and some of the best WGC Match Play odds available anywhere in the UK, too.

Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offer – Get £20 in Free Bets if You Back A Winner At Austin Country Club

If you back a 3/1 winner during or prior to this year’s WGC Match Play event, you’ll receive a further £20 in free bets to spend at on Virgin Bet’s plethora of golfing markets.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this ‘Free Bets For Winners 3/1+’ promotion (the “Promotion”), you must: be 18 years of age or over; be a resident of, and physically located in, Great Britain; be a registered Member of Virgin Bet, having accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions; not be subject to any responsible gambling restrictions on your Account, including but not limited to deposit limits or loss limits; and place a pre-tournament single cash bet on the win market on any of the players at the selected golf event set out below in Section 2 (the “Qualifying Meetings”) (a “Qualifying Bet”). Customers can qualify for one free bet per Qualifying Tournament.

Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed

No matter if you back a player at 10/1 in the morning, only to find drifts to 20/1 in the afternoon before the tournament has begun, Virgin Bet’s Best Odds Guaranteed WGC Match Play promotion promises to pay out at the starting price. So, you can rest assured that you’ll always be betting at the best possible price with this bookmaker.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this bonus, you must: be a Member of Virgin Bet (who has accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions); be a resident of Great Britain, and be located in Great Britain, when you participate; be 18 years of age or over, and place a bet which includes one or more win or each-way selections on Virgin Bet’s vast golf markets after 09.00 am (UK time) on the day of the tournament (a “Qualifying Bet“).

Should You Claim the Virgin Bet WGC Match Play Betting Offer?

Well, we can certainly think of no good reason not to sign up at Virgin Bet in time for the WGC Match Play.

The bookmaker is giving out a £20 free bet for just a £10 qualifying bet. Plus, there’s the chance to live stream all the action whilst betting on the website or app; there’s a chance to claim a £20 free bet if your golf winner comes in, and you will always be paid out at the highest odds gifted to your player at the SP so long as you place your bets before the first ball is hit on the golf course.

What’s not to like? Click the link below and sign up with Virgin Bet today to ensure your qualifying bet settles and your free WGC Match Play bets are available to use in time for today’s mega golfing event.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

