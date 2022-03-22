Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria Betting Offers | £20 World Cup Playoffs Free Bet

Wales are only a few games away from the World Cup, with the first step being their play-off semi-final against Austria. If you’re planning on betting on this exciting tie, you should keep reading, as we’re going to let you know how to claim the exciting Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria free bet bonus.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria Betting Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria betting offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Deposit and place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1/2 or higher You will then receive 2 x £10 Free Bets

Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The Wales vs Austria free bet bonus from Virgin Bet is exceptionally good, which explains why it’s so popular with punters. Take a look at the points below to find out about the most important aspects of this bonus offer.

No promo code required

2 x £10 free bet for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria Betting

This is a huge game for the Welsh. Win and they’ll be one step closer to Qatar, but lose and they’ll face the prospect of missing the tournament altogether.

The bookies have installed Austria as favourites, despite them being the away team, but we think differently. The Dragons haven’t lost at home in ages, and with Bale fired up, they could easily have the advantage once the first leg is finished.

If you’re looking to bet on Wales vs Austria, definitely claim the bonus from Virgin Bet, as it will give you an extra £20 to wager on this exciting World Cup qualifier!

Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

Virgin Bet regularly boost the odds at some of the biggest games around, plus they come up with fantastic specials with great odds too.

These price boosts can alter the odds significantly, meaning that you’ll win more money when placing a successful bet.

Key T&Cs: Any referenced ‘was’ price is correct as at the time first advertised. Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Wales vs Austria Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim this Virgin Bet Wales vs Austria free bet bonus. It might not be the biggest around, but you’ll still get £20 of free money to gamble with, and it could be that £20 that scoops you a huge prize.

To claim this great bonus, head over to Virgin Bet using a link on this page and then sign up, before depositing £10 or more. Then make a qualifying bet, and when it’s settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

More Wales vs Austria Betting Offers & Free Bets