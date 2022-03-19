Countries
Virgin Bet UFC Betting Offers | £20 UFC Free Bets for Fight Night

Claim the Virgin Bet UFC Betting Offer

UFC Fight Night is coming up, and it features one of the most anticipated bouts in a while – Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett vs Rodrigo Vargas. You’ll find plenty of UFC free bet bonuses to claim before the fight, including the great Virgin Bet free bet bonus featured on this page.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet UFC Betting Offer?

It’s incredibly easy to claim the UFC free bet bonus at Virgin Bet. Just follow the instructions listed below.

  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You will then receive £20 UFC Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
Virgin Bet UFC Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

If you’re looking for a superb UFC free bets bonus, look no further than Virgin Bet. They’re currently giving away £20 in free bets to all new customers making a qualifying £10 bet, and you can find out everything you need to know about the bonus below.

  • £20 Free Bets for new customers
  • Qualifying bet must be at least £10 with odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Free Bets are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Virgin Bet UFC Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

Make sure you check out Virgin Bet before placing your bet on UFC, as they regularly offer price boosts for all major events.

To claim a boosted price, simply select the bet as normal and bet anything up to £20 – anything over that won’t be eligible.

Key T&Cs: Subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the UFC Offer?

You should absolutely claim the great Virgin Bet £20 free bet bonus, which you can use to bet on all the matches in the upcoming UFC Fight Night, including the bout between Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and Rodrigo Vargas.

To claim the free bet, just head over to Virgin Bet and place a £10 qualifying bet. You’ll then find that the £20 free bet is credited to your account once the initial bets has been settled.

