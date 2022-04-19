Countries
virgin bet snooker world championship betting offers snooker free bets

Virgin Bet Snooker World Championship Betting Offers | £20 Snooker Free Bet

The Snooker World Championship is back and Virgin Bet have a betting offer involving some free bets for the big tournament at The Crucible which you can claim below.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Snooker World Championship Betting Offer?

Take a look at our easy-to-follow guide below to see how you can redeem Virgin Bet’s offer.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets.

Virgin Bet Snooker World Championship Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The terms and conditions of the offer are listed below, which we have condensed down into a few key points so you don’t have to. Virgin have made it simple for new customers to make use of the offer, which will make for an exciting punt as the tournament intensifies over the next two weeks.

  • No promo code required.
  • Promotion for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Virgin Bet Snooker World Championship Betting

The usual suspects make up the favoured list for this year’s championship, with Neil Robertson currently favoured across the board by the bookies. The Australian has had an emphatic year thus far, clinching the Masters back in January, while also going on to win the Players Championship and the Tour Championship.

Robertson is closely followed by six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan who enters the tournament ranked first. Meanwhile, last year’s victor Mark Selby will also fancy his chances of making it two in a row, and although he is yet to win a major title since his win last season, there may be some value to be had there.

Make sure you register an account at Virgin Bet to receive £20 in free bets, which can be used throughout the tournament and across their sportsbook.

Virgin Bet Snooker Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

Existing customers on Virgin Bet will know the platform has constantly updating price boosts, so keep a close eye on the snooker markets particularly towards the latter stages of the championship.

Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections. Stake limits apply to certain bets.

Weekly Acca Bonus

Virgin Bet’s Weekly Acca Bonus is great way to stretch the potential of your earnings. For those who like to maximise their winnings by placing accumulators, there is an opportunity to receive a £10 free bet to use on any sporting market.

All customers have to do is place two qualifying accas during the week, and the free bet will be automatically accredited.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4 legs or more and must have minimum odds of 5/1.

Virgin Bet Review: Should You Claim the £20 Snooker Offer?

With this year’s tournament seemingly closer than ever, it is certainly worth taking a look at the outright markets, individual matches and specials on Virgin Bet to see where new customers can expend their £20 free bet.

Sign up today by following the steps listed in this article, and you can use the free bets across Virgin’s sportsbook.

