Virgin Bet Scottish Grand Natonal Betting Offer | £20 Scottish National Free Bet for 2022 Race

It’s National time of the year folks – but before we get onto the ‘big one’ at Aintree next weekend the attention is north of the border for the Scottish Grand National this Saturday. And to add to your enjoyment in the build-up to the stamina-sapping we’ve got a free £20 Scottish Grand National bet for you to use.



How to Claim the Virgin Bet Scottish Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet Scottish Grand National betting offer is simple and can be done by following the steps below:

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of EVS or higher You will then receive £20 in Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Virgin Bet Scottish Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Bet Credits

Virgin Bet’s fantastic Scottish Grand National betting offer promises to reward punters with £20 in free bet credits to wager on the horse racing, including the 2022 Scottish Grand National.

The key details of this offer have been outlined below:

£20 in free bets for new customers

Qualifying bet must be EVS or greater

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

If you’ve already registered and claimed the Virgin Bet free bet promotion, feel free to explore a host of other superb FREE bets from our other partners here.

Virgin Bet Scottish Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Already got an account with Virgin Bet, meaning you can’t claim the £20 in free bets?

Don’t even worry about it – at Virgin bet, special offers and promotions on horse racing are just part and parcel and there are plenty more deals at Virgin Bet where that £20 in bet credits came from.

For evidence of this, check out some of the other great deals on horse racing featured at Virgin Bet below:

Virgin Bet Horse Racing Betting Promotions – Best Odds Guaranteed

Virgin Bet also guarantees that each bettor will receive the very best odds for every runner & in every race taking place on UK/Irish horse racing.

Just put your wager down, and if the starting price is higher than the early price, Virgin Bet will payout at the starting price odds, assuming they’ve gone up.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this bonus, you must: be a Member of Virgin Bet (who has accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions); be a resident of Great Britain, and be located in Great Britain, when you participate; be 18 years of age or over, and place a bet which includes one or more win or each-way selections on UK or Irish horse racing after 09.00 am (UK time) on the day of the race (a “Qualifying Bet“). For the purposes of this promotion, the starting price shall mean the price that is available for the horse at the start of the race (‘SP‘). If you place a Qualifying Bet and the SP is bigger than the price of any selection in your Qualifying Bet (the original price taken by you), then we will pay you out at the SP of that selection.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Scottish Grand National Offer?

Virgin Bet continues to impress us all with its dedication to promoting great offers on horse racing, as well as numerous other sports.

New players will be able to claim £20 in free bets to spend at the event, providing each bettor with plenty of opportunities to make bank at the bookmaker’s expense.

Furthermore, Virgin Bet is a sportsbook that boasts live streaming capabilities. So, it’s also entirely possible to watch the races unfold LIVE on-site while casting your bets.

Honestly, there isn’t much to not like about this site when it comes to sports betting. You’d be doing yourself a bigger disservice by not signing up, in our estimations at least.

Scottish Grand National Trends – Help Find The Winner Of The Scottish Grand National

Saturday’s Scottish Grand National will have a field of 30+ runners, so to help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners we’ve highlighted the key trends and stats to apply to the race.

For example – 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 renewals.

Use our 2022 Scottish Grand National trends to help the best profile based on past winners.

Scottish Grand National Tips

Punters will be hoping the Christian Williams-trained Win My Wings @ 7/1 with Virgin Bet can fly home in the Scottish Grand National this Saturday.

This 9 year-old mare could not be in much better form – coming here having won her last two at Exeter and Newcastle. The last of those wins came on the Eider Chase over 4m 1 1/2f, so the Scottish National trip of 4m is well within range.

She’s up another 8lbs here but with proven stamina on her side looks sure to run a solid race.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

