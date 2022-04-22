Another cracking afternoon in prospect in the world of horse racing with a top two-day card at Sandown this Friday and Saturday. There really is something for everyone too, with the opening day (Friday) showcasing the flat for bet365 Classic Trials Day, while on Saturday the focus moves to the hegdehoppers with the bet365 Jumps Finale Day. Read on to find out how to claim this exclusive £20 Virgin Bet offer to use on the Sandown races – do not miss out!

Virgin Bet Sandown Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

This bonus from Virgin Bet is a superb one, giving those betting on the horse racing at Sandown this Friday and Saturday a little bit extra. Find out about the main points of this bonus below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Sandown Park Horse Racing Betting with Virgin Bet



The two-day Sandown meeting kicks-off this Friday and moves into Saturday – it’s a fixture that really does have something for all horse racing fans. The meeting is a unique mixed racing meeting – on the opening day it’s flat turf action for the bet365 Classic Trials Day, while on the Saturday the attention switches to the jumps for the bet365 Jumps Finale Day. The ITV horse racing cameras are also at Sandown on both days.

On Friday, the bet365 Classic Day Trials Day is on the flat and has main races that include the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, bet365 Mile and bet365 Classic Trial.

As the meeting hotfoots into Saturday, it’s over the sticks with the bet365 Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup Chase the highlights – 12 months ago we saw the Paul Nicholls-trained Enrilo first past the post in the feature – bet365 Gold Cup – but was later disqualified to third after running around in the closing stages, with Potterman awarded the race. Both horses could be back for more this Saturday.

So, if you’re considering a bet on the races at Sandown this Friday and Saturday, you should definitely join up with Virgin Bet today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

Virgin Bet Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

Virgin Bet will offer you the best possible odds on all UK and Irish horse races, as is the case at most reputable sportsbooks.

This means that if you place a bet and the odds are higher when the race starts, you’ll receive the SP instead of your original odds.

Key T&Cs: The maximum increase in returns received as an enhancement result under this promotion is capped at £50,000 per Member per day.

Price Boosts

Price boosts are offered by Virgin Bet on many races, and could include the Sandown races this week – although whether this is going to be the case hasn’t yet been revealed.

A price boost is simply an improvement to the odds you receive on a specific bet. They’re worth looking for, as they can significantly increase the money you could win.

Key T&Cs: Any referenced ‘was’ price is correct as at the time first advertised. Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.

Weekly Acca Bonus

The Weekly Acca bonus is a favourite with gamblers at Virgin Bet. Quite simply, place two qualifying accumulators worth £10 or more in a week, and you’ll receive a £10 free bet.

To qualify for this fantastic promotion, your initials accumulators must have at least four legs and have minimum odds of 5/1.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying accumulator bets must have at least four legs and overall odds of 5/1 or greater.

Extra Places on Selected Races

Virgin Bet regularly offer extra places for each way bets, boosting a gambler’s chances of picking a winner.

It’s not known whether Virgin Bet will be offering extra places on some of this week’s Sandown race, but there’s every chance they’ll offer a bonus of this type for the race.

Key T&Cs: Selected Races only. Minimum runner rules apply and standard place terms will be reverted to if needed.

2022 Sandown bet365 Classic Trial Day and Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Friday 22nd April 2022

1:20 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 5f ITV4

1:50 – bet365 Esher Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV4

3.00 – bet365 Mile (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f ITV4

4:10 – Nordoff Robbins Charlie Watts Memorial Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:40 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m2f RTV

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

More Sandown Horse Racing Free Bets