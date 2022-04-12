Countries
Home News virgin bet real madrid chelsea betting offers 20 champions league free bet

Virgin Bet Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Free Bet

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

Virgin Bet Bonus

Claim the Virgin Bet Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offer

Tonight sees Chelsea heading to the Bernabeu, as they look to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit. Plenty of online sportsbooks are offering big bonuses on the match, including Virgin Bet. Find out more about the Virgin Bet Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet bonus below.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offer?

Claiming the Real Madrid vs Chelsea bonus offer at Virgin Bet is really easy – just follow the simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

Virgin Bet Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

It’s incredibly important to understand the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it. You can see the main terms of the Virgin Bet bonus below.

  • No promo code required
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting

In the first leg, Real Madrid took a commanding lead, as Karim Benzema scored three times to put the Spaniards 3-1 up. This leaves Chelsea with a huge mountain to climb if they’re going to advance to the semi-finals.

The bookies have tonight’s contest down as an even one, and we’d have to agree with them. Chelsea will need to play attacking football if they’re going to get the goals they need to reverse the tie, but this could lead to vulnerability at the other end, which Real could ruthlessly expose.

Many people will be having a bet on the Champions League quarter-final tonight, and if you’re planning on doing so, make sure you do it at Virgin Bet, where they’re offering a fantastic £20 free bet bonus.

Virgin Bet Football Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

Virgin Bet regularly boost the prices across their site, giving gamblers better odds and therefore the opportunity to win more money.

You’ll almost certainly find that certain bets in the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match have had their odds boosted, so head over there and take a look!

Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections. Stake limits apply, therefore maximum stakes may vary between individuals.

Weekly Acca

Are you a fan of placing accumulator bets? If so, you’ll absolutely love the Weekly Acca bonus at Virgin Bet.

Quite simply, place two qualifying accas throughout the week, and you’ll be given a £10 free bet to use anywhere in the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4 legs or more and must have minimum odds of 5/1.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Offer?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet bonus is one of the best promotions around. Not only will you receive £20 to use anywhere on the site, but you’ll also know that you’re betting at one of the biggest and most trustworthy names around.

To claim the Virgin Bet free bet bonus, head to the sportsbook using a link on this page and sign up. You can then deposit and make a qualifying wager, after which you’ll find the £20 in free bets added to your account.

