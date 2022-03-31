Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer | £20 Darts Free Bets

Claim the Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer

With the Premier League Darts Night 8 getting underway this evening, we have taken a look at the Virgin Bet Premier League Darts sign up offer & layout the rest of the bookmaker’s existing customer offers. Read on to find out more.

Additionally, if you are looking for some darts betting tips for outright markets as well as plenty more markets for the Premier League Darts Night 8, look no further.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer

To claim Virgin Bet’s Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer, just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up with Virgin Bet Deposit and bet £10 on any sports market with odds of EVS or greater Get £20 in darts Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Register a new sports betting account with Virgin Bet in time for today’s Premier League Darts event, in the form of the Night 8 from the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England. Bet £10 on any sports market prior to the event, including the other darts markets on their site and once your qualifying bet settles, claim £20 in Premier League Darts Night 8 free bets.

The key aspects of the Virgin Bet promo for the Premier League Darts Night 8 have been detailed below:

New customers can claim £20 in free bets

Sign up & place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of EVS (+)

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Customers must be 18+

If you’ve already registered an account with Virgin Bet and are, thus, ineligible to receive the bookmaker’s darts promotions, there are many other fantastic Premier League Darts Night 8 darts betting offers and free bets available at the link.

Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting

The Premier League Darts Night 8 event gets underway on Thursday 31st March in the evening (around 7pm GMT). Eight of the world’s best darts players are travelling to the Midlands for one of the most coveted titles on the darting roster. What makes it even better is the fact that you can bet on the action for free using the Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 betting offer detailed in this article.

So, whether you’re hoping to back Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright or Jonny Clayton, do it for free using the £20 free Premier League Darts Night 8 bet at Virgin.

On top of that, Virgin Bet also boasts several other betting offers that are detailed further down the page that will help you to finish in the green, along with darts live streaming services, and some of the best Premier League Darts Night 8 odds available anywhere in the UK, too.

Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer – Get £20 in Free Bets if You Back A Winner At the Utilita Arena

If you back the winner of Premier League Darts Night 8, you’ll receive a further £20 in free bets to spend at on Virgin Bet’s plethora of sporting markets.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this ‘Free Bets For Winners 3/1+’ promotion (the “Promotion”), you must: be 18 years of age or over; be a resident of, and physically located in, Great Britain; be a registered Member of Virgin Bet, having accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions; not be subject to any responsible gambling restrictions on your Account, including but not limited to deposit limits or loss limits; and place a pre-tournament single cash bet on the win market on any of the players at the selected darts event set out below in Section 2 (the “Qualifying Meetings”) (a “Qualifying Bet”). Customers can qualify for one free bet per Qualifying Tournament.

Should You Claim the Virgin Bet Premier League Darts Night 8 Betting Offer?

Well, we can certainly think of no good reason not to sign up at Virgin Bet in time for Night 8 of the Premier League Darts.

The bookmaker is giving out a £20 free bet for just a £10 qualifying bet. Plus, there’s the chance to live stream all the action whilst betting on the website or app; there’s a chance to claim a £20 free bet if your darts winner comes in, and you will always be paid out at the highest odds gifted to your player at the SP so long as you place your bets before the first darts is thrown in Birmingham.

What’s not to like? Click the link below and sign up with Virgin Bet today to ensure your qualifying bet settles and your free Premier League Darts Night 8 bets are available to use in time for tomorrow’s mega darting event.

