Home News virgin bet newmarket craven meeting 2022 betting offers 20 in horse racing free bets

Virgin Bet Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Betting Offers: £20 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Updated

11 mins ago

on

Virgin Bet Bonus 1

Claim the Virgin Bet Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting Offer

It’s been a busy month already for the ITV horse racing cameras, but there’s no let-up as they are back for more this midweek – this time to cover the first to days of the Newmarket Craven Meeting. To help you enjoy the action we’ve teamed up with Virgin Bet to bring you an easy way to claim a £20 free bet to use at the Newmarket races.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bet Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet Newmarket Craven Meeting free bet offer is simple and can be done by following the steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get 2 x £10 Free Bets

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Virgin Bet Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

This bonus from Virgin Bet is a superb one, giving those betting on the Grand National a little bit extra. Find out about the main points of this bonus below.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Newmarket Craven Meeting with Virgin Bet

The three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting is one of the early-season flat turf contests that will give us some early pointers for the months ahead when it comes to racing on the level.

At the Newmarket Craven Meeting there are seven races each day to look forward to, with the opening two days (Tues and Weds) being covered by the ITV4 horse racing team too.

ITV are broadcasting four races on Tuesday, that include the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes, which is a useful trial ahead of the 1,000 Guineas – the last horse win win both races was Speciosa in 2006. While on Wednesday, the meeting’s headline race – the Group Three Craven Stakes – is the feature race – an contest that will give us some clues ahead of the 2,000 Guineas.

So, if you’re considering a bet on the Newmarket races, you should definitely join up with Virgin Bet today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

Virgin Bet Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

Virgin Bet will offer you the best possible odds on all UK and Irish horse races, as is the case at most reputable sportsbooks.

This means that if you place a bet and the odds are higher when the race starts, you’ll receive the SP instead of your original odds.

Key T&Cs: The maximum increase in returns received as an enhancement result under this promotion is capped at £50,000 per Member per day.

Price Boosts

Price boosts are offered by Virgin Bet on many races, and could include the Grand National – although whether this is going to be the case hasn’t yet been revealed.

A price boost is simply an improvement to the odds you receive on a specific bet. They’re worth looking for, as they can significantly increase the money you could win.

Key T&Cs: Any referenced ‘was’ price is correct as at the time first advertised. Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.

Weekly Acca Bonus

The Weekly Acca bonus is a favourite with gamblers at Virgin Bet. Quite simply, place two qualifying accas worth £10 or more in a week, and you’ll receive a £10 free bet.

To qualify for this fantastic promotion, your initials accas must have at least four legs and have minimum odds of 5/1.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying accumulator bets must have at least four legs and overall odds of 5/1 or greater.

Extra Places on Selected Races

Virgin Bet regularly offer extra places for each way bets, boosting a gambler’s chances of picking a winner.

It’s not known whether Virgin Bet will be offering extra places on the Grand National, but there’s every chance they’ll offer a bonus of this type for the race.

Key T&Cs: Selected Races only. Minimum runner rules apply and standard place terms will be reverted to if needed.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets

We take a look at the main Newmarket Craven Meeting races at the three-day meeting – giving you the key Newmarket Trends and also our Newmarket tips and best bets.

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

