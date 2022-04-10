Countries
Virgin Bet Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £20 Premier League Free Bet

Virgin Bet Bonus

Claim the Virgin Bet Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer

This weekend sees Liverpool travelling to the Etihad, where they’ll take on the league leaders. Win and they’ll take pole position in the battle for the Premier League, but lose and Manchester City will be huge favourites to take the title. You’ll find a great Manchester City vs Liverpool free bet bonus at Virgin Bet, which we’ll tell you about below.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be much easier to claim the Manchester City vs Liverpool bonus at Virgin Bet. To get your hands on the £20 of free bets, just follow the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

Virgin Bet Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

You always need to understand the terms and conditions of a bonus. We’ve checked out the terms of this bonus for you, and listed the most important points below.

  • No promo code required
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet Manchester City vs Liverpool Betting

This is the biggest game of the season, and could very well decide where the titles goes. Liverpool have done amazingly to narrow the gap at the top, and they will leapfrog City with a victory at the Etihad.

There’s going to be a stunning array of talent on show at the Etihad – de Bruyne, Sterling, Salah, van Dijk, Mane and more will attempt to exert their influence over proceedings. There will also be a huge amount of betting, with gamblers throughout the country betting on the score, first goal scorer, and much more.

If you’re going to bet on the game, make sure you claim a free bet, such as the fantastic Manchester City vs Liverpool free bet bonus from Virgin Bet.

Virgin Bet Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Weekly Acca

Enjoy placing accas? If so, you’ll love this bonus from Virgin Bet, which gives you the chance to earn a £10 free bet every week.

All you need to do is place two accas in a week, both with 4+ legs and odds of at least 5/1, and you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use anywhere in the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Place two “Qualifying Bets”, which are both accumulator bets where each bet has 4 legs or more and odds of 5/1 or greater.

Virgin Bet Fives

Play the Virgin Bet Fives game every week for a chance to win cash. It’s completely free, so there’s no excuse for not playing.

Just reveal five players and then earn prizes for every goal they manage to score. It’s simple, but one of the most exciting football bonuses around.

Key T&Cs: The amount of any Goal Cash Bonus will be determined by the spin of a wheel inside the Virgin Bet FIVES game.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Manchester City vs Liverpool Offer?

You should definitely claim this fantastic Manchester City vs Liverpool free bet offer. It might not be worth as much as some other free bet bonuses, but it has fair terms and conditions, plus it’s from a site you can trust completely.

To claim this Virgin Bet free bet bonus, simply head over to the sportsbook using a link on this page. You can then sign up, deposit and make a qualifying bet, after which you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

