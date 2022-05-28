Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, we have found a fantastic offer from Virgin Bet who are giving new customers £20 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Champions League Final Betting Offer

Check out our simple step-by-step instructions to see how you can take advantage of Virgin Bet’s offer.

Virgin Bet Champions League Final Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Virgin Bet have made it easy for new customers to navigate their welcome offer, and we’ve made it even easier by condensing down the terms and conditions to save you a bit time.

No promo code required.

Promotion for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

Virgin Bet Champions League Final Betting

It is Champions League final day on Saturday as Liverpool go head-to-head with Real Madrid at the Stade de France, in a rematch of 2018’s final in Kyiv.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a magical knockout run to reach the final, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to setting up a date with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have enjoyed somewhat of an easier ride, facing Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages and will be seen as the fresher side heading into the showdown.

Liverpool are indeed the favourites, floating around a price of evens and will look to avenge their Premier League final day heartbreak with a third trophy this season to put alongside the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

There is a possibility that Thiago could miss Saturday’s match after a muscular injury forced the Spaniard to be substituted at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Wolves. Fabinho is also a doubt, but is expected to suit up and be amongst the squad.

Whichever way you are predicting this to pan out, Virgin Bet’s offer is certainly worth redeeming if you are yet to do so.

Virgin Bet Champions League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

Customers already registered with Virgin are likely to find enhanced odds on selected markets on match day.

Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections. Stake limits apply to certain bets.

Weekly Acca Bonus

Virgin Bet’s Weekly Acca Bonus is great way to stretch the potential of your earnings.

Simply place two qualifying accas during the week, and receive a £10 free bet.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4 legs or more and must have minimum odds of 5/1.

Virgin Bet Review: Should You Claim the £20 Free Bet Offer?

If you are yet to sign up to Virgin Bet, then claiming their welcome bonus is a no-brainer

One of the biggest matches of the year warrants a punt of some description, and with lots of vale to be had, there are plenty of opportunities to spend the free bet.