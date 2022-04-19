Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News virgin bet liverpool manchester united betting offers 20 premier league free bet

Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers | £20 Premier League Free Bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Virgin Bet Bonus

Claim the Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer

Tonight sees a vital Premier League match, both in the title chase, as well as the battle for the fourth Champions League place. Liverpool host Manchester United, with both desperately needing the win, and you’ll be able to claim a free bet on the match over at Virgin Bet. Find out more below!

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer?

Looking to claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus? If so, just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

Best Free Bet Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

You’ve got to understand the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus. You can see a summary of the main terms of the Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus below.

  • No promo code required
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting

Tonight sees one of the biggest matches of the season, as Liverpool take on Manchester United. However, the two sides are no longer fighting for the same prize: Liverpool are pushing for the Premier League title, while United are just looking to grab the final Champions League spot.

Liverpool come into the match in the better form, having defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup over the weekend. United also won their previous match, but their 3-2 win over Norwich City was hardly a convincing one.

There’s no doubt Liverpool are favourites, and this is something bookies agree with. Whether you decide to bet on Liverpool or Manchester United, make sure you do it at Virgin Bet, where you’ll be able to claim an impressive £20 free bet bonus.

Virgin Bet Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

You’ll find that Virgin Bet regularly boost the odds of many markets, making them even more attractive to those thinking of placing a bet.

Pretty much all big events have boosted odds, so you can expect to find them offered during the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.

Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections. Stake limits apply, therefore maximum stakes may vary between individuals.

Weekly Acca

If you like to place accumulator bets, this is a great promotion for you, as it sees you given a free acca bet worth £10.

To claim this fantastic bonus, simply make two acca bets over the course of a week, both with 4+ legs and odds of 5/1 or greater.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4 legs or more and must have minimum odds of 5/1.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer?

You should definitely claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United bonus being offered by Virgin Bet. After all, why would you turn down a free £20, which could be the £20 you use to win hundreds betting on the game?

To claim this great bonus, head to Virgin Bet using one of the links on this page. Once you’ve signed up and deposited, you’ll need to place a £10 qualifying bet. Once that’s been done, you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

More Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens