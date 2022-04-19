Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers | £20 Premier League Free Bet

Claim the Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer
Tonight sees a vital Premier League match, both in the title chase, as well as the battle for the fourth Champions League place. Liverpool host Manchester United, with both desperately needing the win, and you’ll be able to claim a free bet on the match over at Virgin Bet. Find out more below!
How to Claim the Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer?
Looking to claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus? If so, just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
You’ve got to understand the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus. You can see a summary of the main terms of the Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Promotion for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting
Tonight sees one of the biggest matches of the season, as Liverpool take on Manchester United. However, the two sides are no longer fighting for the same prize: Liverpool are pushing for the Premier League title, while United are just looking to grab the final Champions League spot.
Liverpool come into the match in the better form, having defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup over the weekend. United also won their previous match, but their 3-2 win over Norwich City was hardly a convincing one.
There’s no doubt Liverpool are favourites, and this is something bookies agree with. Whether you decide to bet on Liverpool or Manchester United, make sure you do it at Virgin Bet, where you’ll be able to claim an impressive £20 free bet bonus.
Virgin Bet Premier League Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Price Boosts
You’ll find that Virgin Bet regularly boost the odds of many markets, making them even more attractive to those thinking of placing a bet.
Pretty much all big events have boosted odds, so you can expect to find them offered during the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.
Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections. Stake limits apply, therefore maximum stakes may vary between individuals.
Weekly Acca
If you like to place accumulator bets, this is a great promotion for you, as it sees you given a free acca bet worth £10.
To claim this fantastic bonus, simply make two acca bets over the course of a week, both with 4+ legs and odds of 5/1 or greater.
Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4 legs or more and must have minimum odds of 5/1.
Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer?
You should definitely claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United bonus being offered by Virgin Bet. After all, why would you turn down a free £20, which could be the £20 you use to win hundreds betting on the game?
To claim this great bonus, head to Virgin Bet using one of the links on this page. Once you’ve signed up and deposited, you’ll need to place a £10 qualifying bet. Once that’s been done, you’ll receive £20 in free bets.
