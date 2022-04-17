Virgin Bet Irish Grand National Betting Offer: £20 Horse Racing Free Bets

A stellar day of racing from Fairyhouse sees some of the best horses in training head to Ireland for the Irish Grand National Chase. We’ve teamed up with Virgin Bet to give readers a cracking £20 free bet to use on the Irish Grand National from Fairyhouse. Read on to find out how to claim this exclusive offer, do not miss out!

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet Irish Grand National free bet offer is simple and can be done by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Deposit and place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher You’ll then get 2 x £10 Free Bets

Virgin Bet Irish Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

This bonus from Virgin Bet is a superb one, giving those betting on the Irish Grand National a little bit extra. Find out about the main points of this bonus below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Irish Grand National Betting with Bet UK



The Irish Grand National is a marathon Handicap Chase over 3m5f50y. There are a mixture of big fences, open ditches and water jumps for the horses to contend with, in what is a real test of stamina and pace.

Horses such as Run Wild Fred, Farclas, Mount Ida and Gaillard Du Mesnil are just some of the horses in action, in what is set to be a truly compelling race. Make sure you have your bets placed with Bet UK and make use of their eye-catching Free Bet offers!

ITV are broadcasting the racing from Fairyhouse on Monday, so don’t miss any of the action! Make sure you get your bets placed and enjoy the amazing free bets that Bet UK are offering you!

So, if you’re considering a bet on the Irish Grand National, you should definitely join up with Virgin Bet today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

Virgin Bet Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

Virgin Bet will offer you the best possible odds on all UK and Irish horse races, as is the case at most reputable sportsbooks.

This means that if you place a bet and the odds are higher when the race starts, you’ll receive the SP instead of your original odds.

Key T&Cs: The maximum increase in returns received as an enhancement result under this promotion is capped at £50,000 per Member per day.

Price Boosts

Price boosts are offered by Virgin Bet on many races, and could include the Irish Grand National – although whether this is going to be the case hasn’t yet been revealed.

A price boost is simply an improvement to the odds you receive on a specific bet. They’re worth looking for, as they can significantly increase the money you could win.

Key T&Cs: Any referenced ‘was’ price is correct as at the time first advertised. Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.

Weekly Acca Bonus

The Weekly Acca bonus is a favourite with gamblers at Virgin Bet. Quite simply, place two qualifying accumulators worth £10 or more in a week, and you’ll receive a £10 free bet.

To qualify for this fantastic promotion, your initials accumulators must have at least four legs and have minimum odds of 5/1.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying accumulator bets must have at least four legs and overall odds of 5/1 or greater.

Extra Places on Selected Races

Virgin Bet regularly offer extra places for each way bets, boosting a gambler’s chances of picking a winner.

It’s not known whether Virgin Bet will be offering extra places on the Grand National, but there’s every chance they’ll offer a bonus of this type for the race.

Key T&Cs: Selected Races only. Minimum runner rules apply and standard place terms will be reverted to if needed.

Irish Grand National Tips and Best Bets

We take a look at the Irish National from Fairyhouse – giving you the key Irish Grand National trends and also our Irish Grand National tips and best bets.

