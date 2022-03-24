Virgin Bet IPL Betting Offers | £20 Indian Premier League Free Bet

Claim the Virgin Bet IPL Betting Offer
For many, the highlight of the cricketing year is the IPL, and the world’s noisiest, most exciting cricket tournament is getting ready to start this Saturday. If you’re thinking about placing a few bets on the action, make sure you read through this page, as we’ll let you know about the fantastic IPL free bet being offered by Virgin Bet.
How to Claim the Virgin Bet IPL Betting Offer?
Getting your hands on the superb IPL betting offer from Virgin Bet is easy. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will soon arrive in your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
- Deposit and bet £10+ at odds of 1/2 or higher
- You’ll then receive 2 x £10 free bets
Virgin Bet IPL Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
You won’t find too many IPL bonuses better than the IPL free bet bonus from Virgin Bet. If you’d like to find out about the most important aspects of the bonus, check them out below.
- No promo code required
- Free bet bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Find out how to bet on the IPL online.
Virgin Bet Indian Premier League Betting
The Indian Premier League is the most exciting competition in cricket, and the 2022 tournament gets going on Saturday, 24th March.
Throughout the tournament, you’ll get to see some of the biggest names in the game, as well as witness stunning batting displays and superb feats with the ball.
If you’re a fan of both the IPL and betting on cricket, you should definitely head over to Virgin Bet and claim their fantastic IPL betting bonus, which you can use to bet on all IPL betting markets.
Virgin Bet IPL Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Price Boosts
At Virgin Bet, you’ll regularly find that they’ve boosted the odds for specific bets. This is the case for all sports, including cricket.
You’ll see any Price Boosts displayed clearly on the platform. Bet on one and you could win an enhanced sum of money.
Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.
Weekly Acca Bonus
Punters placing accumulator bets at Virgin Bet are rewarded via the Weekly Acca Bonus, which is superb.
Quite simply, place two accas worth £10+ with four or more legs and with odds of at least 5/1, and you’ll be given a free £10 bet to use on another acca bet.
Key T&Cs: You can receive one Free Bet Token in any Promotion Period. Two qualifying bets will be required for each Free Bet Token.
Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the IPL Offer?
Yes, you should absolutely claim this superb Indian Premier League free bet bonus from Virgin Bet. While it’s not the largest around, it does come from a fantastic sportsbook, which consistently offers great markets and high odds.
To get your hands on this bonus from Virgin Bet, head there using one of the links on this page. Then simply make a qualifying bet and you’ll receive £20 in free bets.
More Indian Premier League Betting Offers & Free Bets
