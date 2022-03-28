Countries
Virgin Bet Grand National Betting Offers | £20 Grand National Free Bet

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

Virgin Bet Bonus

Claim the Virgin Bet Grand National Betting Offer

The Grand National comes around once a year and is a massive spectacle, enticing even non-gamblers into placing a few bets on the race. If you’re going to bet, you should claim a free bet, such as the £20 Grand National free bet from Virgin Bet, which we’re going to let you know about on this page.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet Grand National bonus offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get 2 x £10 Free Bets

Virgin Bet Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

This bonus from Virgin Bet is a superb one, giving those betting on the Grand National a little bit extra. Find out about the main points of this bonus below.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Virgin Bet Grand National Betting

The Grand National is the biggest horse race in the UK, and one of the most prominent in the world. It’s bet on by everyone from regular gamblers to those who never otherwise gamble, and the prizes paid to some winners can be worth thousands, or even more.

This year’s line-up looks like an incredibly interesting one. There’s no major favourite, as is sometimes the case, and instead several horses are fancied by experts to cross the line first. Your challenge is to pick the winner yourself, whether that’s by sticking a pin into the list of runners or conducting in-depth research into each horse’s chances.

Whichever horse you choose to bet on, you should claim a free bet. After all, why turn down the opportunity for a free bet if you’re going to bet anyway? The free bet from Virgin Bet is one of the best around, and can be claimed incredibly easily.

Virgin Bet Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

Virgin Bet will offer you the best possible odds on all UK and Irish horse races, as is the case at most reputable sportsbooks.

This means that if you place a bet and the odds are higher when the race starts, you’ll receive the SP instead of your original odds.

Key T&Cs: The maximum increase in returns received as an enhancement result under this promotion is capped at £50,000 per Member per day.

Price Boosts

Price boosts are offered by Virgin Bet on many races, and could include the Grand National – although whether this is going to be the case hasn’t yet been revealed.

A price boost is simply an improvement to the odds you receive on a specific bet. They’re worth looking for, as they can significantly increase the money you could win.

Key T&Cs: Any referenced ‘was’ price is correct as at the time first advertised. Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.

Weekly Acca Bonus

The Weekly Acca bonus is a favourite with gamblers at Virgin Bet. Quite simply, place two qualifying accas worth £10 or more in a week, and you’ll receive a £10 free bet.

To qualify for this fantastic promotion, your initials accas must have at least four legs and have minimum odds of 5/1.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying accumulator bets must have at least four legs and overall odds of 5/1 or greater.

Extra Places on Selected Races

Virgin Bet regularly offer extra places for each way bets, boosting a gambler’s chances of picking a winner.

It’s not known whether Virgin Bet will be offering extra places on the Grand National, but there’s every chance they’ll offer a bonus of this type for the race.

Key T&Cs: Selected Races only. Minimum runner rules apply and standard place terms will be reverted to if needed.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

You should definitely claim this Grand National bonus from Virgin Bet. Not only will you get the chance to bet for free after claiming it, but you’ll also know that you’re betting at a hugely reputable sportsbook.

You can claim the Virgin Bet Grand National bonus by heading there today via one of our links. After signing up and depositing, you just need to make a qualifying bet. You’ll then find the free bets added to your account.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit Virgin Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

