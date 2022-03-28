Virgin Bet England vs Ivory Coast Betting Offers | £20 International Friendly Free Bet

After taking care of business in a 2-1 win over Switzerland, England now turn their sights on the Ivory Coast. Anyone looking to bet should check out what we’ve got to say below, where we’ll let you know all about the fantastic England vs Ivory Coast free bet bonus from Virgin Bet.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet England vs Ivory Coast Betting Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet England vs Ivory Coast betting offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Deposit and place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1/2 or higher You’ll then get 2 x £10 Free Bets

Best Football Betting Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

Virgin Bet England vs Ivory Coast Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

This is a fantastic offer from Virgin Bet, which all punters should definitely claim before the England vs Ivory Coast match. Take a look below to find out the main points regarding this great bonus.

No promo code required

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be at least £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Bonus Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet England vs Ivory Coast Betting

England take on the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, as Gareth Southgate continues planning for the World Cup. The match against Switzerland saw Southgate start some fringe players, and he is likely to do the same against the Ivory Coast.

However, perhaps the most interest will be on the Ivory Coast’s star man, Wilfried Zaha. He was consistently omitted from the England side, so decided to declare his allegiance to the Ivory Coast. Will he prove that England should have given him a chance?

If you’re going to be betting on the game, you should head over to Virgin Bet, as they’re offering a superb England vs Ivory Coast free bet bonus, worth £20. To claim it, head to Virgin Bet using one of the links on this page.

Virgin Bet England vs Ivory Coast Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

It’s often the case that Virgin Bet boost the odds found when betting on specific games, and this will probably be the case for the England vs Ivory Coast match.

We’d definitely recommend considering the bets with boosted prices, as these boosts can be significant, increasing the amount you could win considerably.

Key T&Cs: Any referenced ‘was’ price is correct as at the time first advertised. Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the England vs Ivory Coast Offer?

While the England vs Ivory Coast free bet bonus from Virgin Bet isn’t the largest around, it’s definitely one you should still claim. After all, if you’re going to bet on the game anyway, why turn down the offer of £20 in free bets?

To get your hands on the free bets from Virgin Bet, just head there via one of our links. You can then sign up, deposit and place a qualifying £10 bet, after which you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Bonus Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

More England vs Ivory Coast Betting Offers & Free Bets