Virgin Bet Doncaster Races Betting Offer: £20 Lincoln Free Bets

Claim the Virgin Bet £20 Free Bet Offer

This Saturday it’s the start of the new flat turf season at Doncaster and with the ITV horse racing cameras there to take in five of the 8 races from Town Moor, there’s plenty to get excited about.



We’ve got our free tips below on the main races – including the Lincoln Handicap (3:35), plus to help you through the afternoon we’ve also teamed up with Virgin Bet, who are offering new players a £20 free bet. It’s simple and easy to claim – see how below.

Virgin Bet Doncaster Races Free Bet – Bet £10, & Get £20 In Free Doncaster Race Bets

Join Virgin Bet today and claim a free £20 bet to use on the Doncaster races.

Head over to the Virgin Bet site using the link above and once you’ve joined and placed a simple £10 first bet, they will credit your account with a £20 free bet – which you could use on the races at Doncaster this Saturday.

The bonus is worth £20, and you can get your hands on it by placing a £10 qualifying bet anywhere in the sportsbook.

How to Claim Virgin Bet Doncaster Races Sign Up Offer

Click here to go to Virgin Bet

Sign up with the site – a process that takes two minutes

Deposit using a method other than Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard or PayPal and bet £15 at minimum odds of evens

Place a £10 bet (min odds 1/2)

Receive £20 in free bets, which must be used on bets with odds of 4/5 or higher

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Top Five Doncaster Races Bookmaker Offers and Free Bets

Should You Claim the Virgin Bet Doncaster Races Betting Offer?

It’s up to you – but if someone was offering you a free £20 note in the street, would you take it? Most would, and really that’s what the guys at Virgin Bet are doing too.

By joining up with Virgin Bet you can not only claim a £20 free bet (by just placing a £10 initial bet), but you can one of the up-and-coming bookmakers in your armory.

After you’ve joined, but place a £10 bet (min odds 1/2) on any sport you like then the team at Virgin Bet will give you a £20 free bet that you can use on the Doncaster races this Saturday.

Click the link below and start betting with Virgin Bet today.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips with Virgin Bet



1.50 Doncaster Tips – The Charles Hills stable won this race last year and seem to have another huge chance – this year with GARRUS @ 7/4 with Virgin Bet, who is the top-rated horse in the race.

This 6 year-old is back down into Listed grade after going well in Group company (G3 winner in France last Aug) last season. He’s also gone well fresh – therefore, the 5 ½ month break isn’t a worry.

Diligent Harry looks his main danger and can go well too. Bielsa has a bit to answer after disappointing here last November, so a chance is also taken on the race-fit MONDAMMEJ (e/w) @ 10/1 with Virgin Bet – he’s been in decent form over the winter on the all weather tracks, but is also a 3-time winner on the grass.

2.25 Doncaster Tips – Empirestateofmind, General Lee and Mostawaa will all have their supporters here, so will A Boy Named Ivy and Star Shield.

However, the Andrew Balding camp have a useful 23% strike-rate with their 4 year-olds at the course so their MAY NIGHT (e/w) @ 9/1 with Virgin Bet is interesting. Fit from several runs on the AW, this 4 year-old does have a bit to answer on the grass, but the cheekpieces on for the first time look a plus and jockey David Probert is back doing the steering – his last rides runs on the horse read 3-1-3.

The other stable with a nice record here is the Ed Dunlop team (29%) with their 4 year-olds – they send out ARTHUR’S REALM (e/w) @ 11/1 with Virgin Bet This 4 year-old has also been running on the AW, but the switch back to the turf is a positive as his only career success has been on the turf. In fact, he’s only finished out of the first three on the grass twice from 8 starts.

3.00 Doncaster Tips – Only four runners in this race and on these terms it’s difficult to ignore from the 112-rated CHINDT @ 4/6 with Virgin Bet. This 4 year-old is stabled by Richard Hannon and at these weights has 12lbs in-hand on the other three runners.

He was well-fancied for the 2000 Guineas last term and ran a cracking fifth that time – despite not winning a race after was taking on much better horses. He also won first time out last term, so the 169-day absence is okay. Boosala, for trainer William Haggas, has to be on the shortlist too, but the Roger Varian stable have a fine record in this contest – winning 3 of the last 5 – so their ROYAL CHAMPION @ 7/2 with Virgin Bet is next best.

3.35 Doncaster Tips (Lincoln Handicap) – The William Haggas stable will be hoping to win the Lincoln Handicap for a fifth time, which would be a record – he’s got a decent hand again too with the unbeaten (3-from-3) Mujtaba, who has been heading up the betting for a while, plus he’s also got Irish Admiral and AMETIST (e/w) @ 14/1 with Virgin Bet in the race.

However, the first-two named of those Haggas runners are drawn low and with 14 of the last 18 winners drawn 9 or higher this is a potential negative. Another player according to the betting – Saleymm – is also drawn low, so, therefore, a chance is taken on their Ametist. This 5 year-old is drawn in 13, so will have many options in the middle and was a nice third in the Cambridgeshire Handicap at HQ last time out.

He’s won four of his 8 races too so knows how to get his head in front and Cieren Fallon riding is a positive in the saddle. Others to respect are Brunch, Roque Bear and Darkness, but the other main pick is the Andrew Balding runner – NOTRE BELLE BETE (e/w) @ 17/2 with Virgin Bet, who landed the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton last time out. This 4 year-old is drawn 21 but is also fit from the AW after two successes since joining the Balding stable recently.

Note: Odds are subect to change

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Doncaster Races Full Schedule – Saturday 26th March 2022

1:15 – SBK Brocklesby Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f ITV

1:50 – SBK Cammidge Trophy Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:25 – SBK Spring Mile Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV

3:00 – SBK Doncaster Mile Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV

3:35 – SBK Lincoln (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – SBK Betting Podcast Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl5 (3yo) 1m2f SKY

4:46 – SBK Apprentice Handicap (R1 Of The Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Series) (Div I) Cl5 (4yo+ 0-70) 1m2f SKY

5:16 – SBK Apprentice Handicap (R1 Of The Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Series) (Div II) Cl5 (4yo+ 0-70) 1m2f SKY

More Free Bet Offers