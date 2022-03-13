Virgin Bet Cheltenham Sign Up offer: £30 Cheltenham Free Bet

If you’re looking for a free bet to wager on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival that begins this Tuesday, March 15th, take a look below to see what’s on offer at Virgin Bet.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

All you need to do to take advantage of Virgin Bet’s Cheltenham free bet promotion is follow the instructions laid out below:

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Make your first deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of EVS (+) Get £30 in Cheltenham Free Bets

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Signing up with Virgin Bet is the perfect way to begin the week’s betting at Cheltenham. Just register a new account and bet £10 on any sports outcome featured on the site and then claim £30 in free bets to spend at the 2022 Cheltenham festival.

The main details of this promotion have been outlined below:

New customers can claim £30 in free bets

£10 qualifying bet must be wagered at odds of EVS (+)

The free bet credits are not withdrawable (winnings are)

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Bonus Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Already got an account with Virgin Bet and ineligible to receive the bookmaker’s Cheltenham promotion? No problem – there are countless other Cheltenham betting offers and free bets to be found at the link.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Festival Betting

There will be 28 fantastic races to enjoy throughout the week of the Cheltenham Festival, beginning this Tuesday, 15th March, and signing up with Virgin Bet in preparation, and getting your qualifying bet in and settled early will see you perched nicely with £30 in free bets to spend on all the horse racing action at the festival.

Virgin Bet is well known for its plethora of excellent betting offers, live streaming services, and highly competitive odds, too.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Offers for Existing Customers

Virgin Bet Free Betting Offers at Cheltenham 2022 – Get a £1 Free Bet

No matter if you are a new or an old customer, Virgin Bet is offering a £1 Free Bet to mark the beginning of the Festival on Tuesday.

So, if there’s a long shot that you like the look of, we highly recommend a speculative £1 wager on this horse using your free £1 bet since, if your luck is in, the 200/1 odds on your pick COULD set you up nicely for the week.

Key t&Cs: Once accepted, the Free Bet Token will be subject to the following conditions:

must be used within 7 days on Single and Accumulator bets otherwise shall expire; may be used to bet on any Virgin Bet Sportsbook market only and cannot be used to wager on Games; can only be used to place a bet of the same value as the applicable Free Bet Token; may only be used one at a time (separate bets must be placed to redeem the Free Bet Token); each selection odds should be at greater than 1/100 (1.01) and combined greater than 4/5 (1.79)

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed

Bettors putting money down at Virgin Bet will also benefit from receiving the very best odds available on a particular horse.

This is because the bookmaker promises that if the starting price (SP) is higher than the early price, Virgin Bet will payout at the best odds available.

So, for example, if you bet on a horse at 10/1 at 09:30 am on Tuesday. And then, come race time, the odds have drifted out to 20/1, you’ll be paid out at 20/1.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this bonus, you must: be a Member of Virgin Bet (who has accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions); be a resident of Great Britain, and be located in Great Britain, when you participate; be 18 years of age or over, and place a bet which includes one or more win or each-way selections on UK or Irish horse racing after 09.00 am (UK time) on the day of the race (a “Qualifying Bet“).

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Free Bets – Get £20 in Free Bets When Betting On A 3/1 Winner At Cheltenham

Bet on any horse to win at 3/1 (+) during the week of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and if your horse wins, Virgin Bet pays out your winnings and gifts you a £20 free bet on top of it.

This truly is a fantastic deal, especially if you are the kind of bettor who likes to opt for value and higher payouts when picking your horse.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this ‘Free Bets For Winners 3/1+’ promotion (the “Promotion”), you must: be 18 years of age or over; be a resident of, and physically located in, Great Britain; be a registered Member of Virgin Bet, having accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions; not be subject to any responsible gambling restrictions on your Account, including but not limited to deposit limits or loss limits; and place a pre-race single cash bet on the win market on any of the races at the selected horse racing meeting set out below in Section 2 (the “Qualifying Meetings”) (a “Qualifying Bet”). Customers can qualify for one free bet per Qualifying Race.

Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

In short, yes – you should absolutely claim the £30 in free Cheltenham bets when you sign up at Virgin Bet ahead of the festival.

Winning money on the horses is no mean feat. So, taking advantage of each and every free bet promotion you can get your hands on is always our advice, especially when it’s one of the highest paying on the market such as the £30 offer available at Virgin Bet.

On top of that, we really do like the £1 free bet promo that can be utilized on the opening day – it’s just a fun way to get involved in the action. And, the £20 free bet, if your 3/1 winner comes in by a nose, is a solid deal, too. Why wouldn’t you want to win twice when you win?

You can join up with Virgin Bet by clicking the link below.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Bonus Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Related Cheltenham Festival Articles

More Cheltenham Sign Up Offers