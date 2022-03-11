Virgin Bet Cheltenham offer | £30 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins on March 15th, so bookmakers are offering up all manner of bonuses, free bets, and promotions to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at what Virgin Bet have on offer below.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Virgin Bet Cheltenham betting offer is simple and can be done by following the steps below:

Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of EVS or higher You will then receive £30 in Cheltenham Free Bets

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits

Virgin Bet’s fantastic Cheltenham betting offer promises to reward punters with £30 in free bet credits to wager on the horse racing at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The key details of this offer have been outlined below:

£30 in free bets for new customers

Qualifying bet must be EVS or greater

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Bonus Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

If you’ve already registered and claimed the Virgin Bet Cheltenham promotion, feel free to explore a host of other superb Cheltenham betting offers and free bets at the link.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Festival Betting

If you’re a fan of horse racing, chances are that you will be spending a large portion of the upcoming week glued to your TV set (or online streaming service) to watch the best of the best duke it out on the track at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

With 28 races scheduled between Tuesday, March 15th & Friday, March 18th, these clashes between some of the best horses and jockeys from around the globe bring with them a superb chance to win money at online bookmakers.

None more so that at Virgin Bet where you can sign up for a new account, place a £10 wager on sports market at EVS or greater, and then essentially wager on Cheltenham and the Gold Cup for free by using the bookmaker’s £30 in free bets Cheltenham promotion.

Besides this, Virgin Bet also boasts some of the best odds available on the market anywhere in the UK, so it’s a truly great choice for both new and veteran punters alike.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Already got an account with Virgin Bet, meaning you can’t claim the £30 in free bets?

Don’t even worry about it – at Virgin bet, special offers and promotions on horse racing are just part and parcel and there are plenty more deals at Virgin Bet where that £30 in bet credits came from.

For evidence of this, check out some of the other great deals on horse racing featured at Virgin Bet below:

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Free Bets – Get a £20 Free Bet when you Back a 3/1 Winner at Cheltenham

Exactly as it says on the tin – if you wager on a horse at 3/1 odds or greater during the Cheltenham Festival and your horse wins, Virgin Bet will reward you with a £20 free bet, which is absolutely ideal for those among us feeling confident of success at the track.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this ‘Free Bets For Winners 3/1+’ promotion (the “Promotion”), you must: be 18 years of age or over; be a resident of, and physically located in, Great Britain; be a registered Member of Virgin Bet, having accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions; not be subject to any responsible gambling restrictions on your Account, including but not limited to deposit limits or loss limits; and place a pre-race single cash bet on the win market on any of the races at the selected horse racing meeting set out below in Section 2 (the “Qualifying Meetings”) (a “Qualifying Bet”). Customers can qualify for one free bet per Qualifying Race.

Virgin Bet Free Betting Offers at Cheltenham 2022 – Get a £1 Free Bet

If you’re already a member of Virgin Bet (and even if you’re yet to sign up), by logging in on the first day of the festival on Tuesday, you’ll find that you’re greeted with a £1 free bet to get you into the spirit of things.

So, if you’ve got a funny feeling that your 100/1 shot on 14:00 is going to come in by a nose, that’s the time to use this bonus offer from Virgin Bet.

Who knows? You might strike it big and set yourself up for the rest of the week.

Key t&Cs: Once accepted, the Free Bet Token will be subject to the following conditions:

must be used within 7 days on Single and Accumulator bets otherwise shall expire; may be used to bet on any Virgin Bet Sportsbook market only and cannot be used to wager on Games; can only be used to place a bet of the same value as the applicable Free Bet Token; may only be used one at a time (separate bets must be placed to redeem the Free Bet Token); each selection odds should be at greater than 1/100 (1.01) and combined greater than 4/5 (1.79)

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed

Virgin Bet also guarantees that each bettor will receive the very best odds for every runner & in every race taking place at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

Just put your wager down, and if the starting price is higher than the early price, Virgin Bet will payout at the starting price odds, assuming they’ve gone up.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this bonus, you must: be a Member of Virgin Bet (who has accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions); be a resident of Great Britain, and be located in Great Britain, when you participate; be 18 years of age or over, and place a bet which includes one or more win or each-way selections on UK or Irish horse racing after 09.00 am (UK time) on the day of the race (a “Qualifying Bet“). For the purposes of this promotion, the starting price shall mean the price that is available for the horse at the start of the race (‘SP‘). If you place a Qualifying Bet and the SP is bigger than the price of any selection in your Qualifying Bet (the original price taken by you), then we will pay you out at the SP of that selection.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Virgin Bet continues to impress us all with its dedication to promoting great offers on horse racing, as well as numerous other sports.

For Cheltenham, newcomers will be able to claim £30 in free bets to spend at the event, providing each bettor with plenty of opportunities to make bank at the bookmaker’s expense.

Then, on top of that, there’s also the £20 cashback if your 3/1 horse wins and a £1 free bet to spend on the opening day of the festival. Furthermore, Virgin Bet is a sportsbook that boasts live streaming capabilities. So, it’s also entirely possible to watch the races unfold LIVE on-site while casting your bets.

Honestly, there isn’t much to not like about this site when it comes to Cheltenham. You’d be doing yourself a bigger disservice by not signing up, in our estimations at least.

