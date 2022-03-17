Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer | £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer

The 2022 Gold Cup event is scheduled for Friday afternoon on March 18th, and you can wager on the outcome for free using the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer featured in this article. Read on for more details.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer

To claim Virgin Bet’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer, just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up with Virgin Bet Deposit and bet £10 on any sports market with odds of EVS or greater Get £20 in Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Register a new sports betting account with Virgin Bet in time for Friday’s Gold Cup event at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Bet £10 on any sports market prior to the event, including the other races at Cheltenham and, once your qualifying bet settles, claim £20 in Gold Cup free bets.

The key aspects of the Virgin Bet promo for the Gold Cup have been detailed below:

New customers can claim £20 in free bets

Sign up & place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of EVS (+)

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Customers must be 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

If you’ve already registered an account with Virgin Bet and are, thus, ineligible to receive the bookmaker’s Cheltenham promotion, there are many other fantastic Cheltenham betting offers and free bets available at the link.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting

The 95th annual Gold Cup race is scheduled to take place at Cheltenham this Friday afternoon, and you can bet on the action for free using the Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer detailed in this article.

So, whether you’re hoping to back Galvin, Santini, Aye Right, or the veteran x2 winner Alboum Photo, do it for free using the £20 free Gold Cup bet at Virgin.

On top of that, Virgin Bet also boasts several other betting offers that are detailed further down the page that will help you to finish the day in the green, along with Cheltenham live streaming services, and some of the best Gold Cup odds available anywhere in the UK, too.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer – Get £20 in Free Bets if You Back A 3/1 Winner At Cheltenham

If you back a 3/1 winner during or prior to this year’s Cheltenham 2022 Gold Cup event, you’ll receive a further £20 in free bets to spend at the track.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this ‘Free Bets For Winners 3/1+’ promotion (the “Promotion”), you must: be 18 years of age or over; be a resident of, and physically located in, Great Britain; be a registered Member of Virgin Bet, having accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions; not be subject to any responsible gambling restrictions on your Account, including but not limited to deposit limits or loss limits; and place a pre-race single cash bet on the win market on any of the races at the selected horse racing meeting set out below in Section 2 (the “Qualifying Meetings”) (a “Qualifying Bet”). Customers can qualify for one free bet per Qualifying Race.

Virgin Bet Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer – Best Odds Guaranteed

No matter if you back a horse at 10/1 in the morning, only to find your horse lines up at 15/1 in the afternoon, Virgin Bet’s Best Odds Guaranteed Gold Cup promotion promises to pay out at the starting price. So, you can rest assured that you’ll always be betting at the best possible price with this bookmaker.

Key T&Cs: To be eligible for this bonus, you must: be a Member of Virgin Bet (who has accepted the Virgin Bet Terms and Conditions); be a resident of Great Britain, and be located in Great Britain, when you participate; be 18 years of age or over, and place a bet which includes one or more win or each-way selections on UK or Irish horse racing after 09.00 am (UK time) on the day of the race (a “Qualifying Bet“).

Should You Claim the Virgin Bet Gold Cup Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Well, we can certainly think of no good reason not to sign up at Virgin Bet in time for the Gold Cup.

The bookmaker is giving out a £20 free bet for just a £10 qualifying bet. Plus, there’s the chance to live stream all the action whilst betting on the website or app; there’s a chance to claim a £20 free bet if your 3/1 winner comes in, and you will always be paid out at the highest odds gifted to your runner at the SP so long as you place your bets after 09:00 on the day of the race.

What’s not to like? Click the link below and sign up with Virgin Bet today to ensure your qualifying bet settles and your free Gold Cup bets are available to use in time for tomorrow’s race.

