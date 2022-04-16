Countries
Virgin Bet Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £20 Boxing Free Bet

Yet another huge boxing bout is set to take place soon, when Chris Van Heerden takes on champion Conor Benn for the WBA Continental Welterweight title. Every major sportsbook will be offering odds, but you should choose one offering free bets on the fight – such as Virgin Bet.

How to Claim the Virgin Bet Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer?

Claiming the Benn vs Van Heerden betting offer at Virgin Bet is incredibly easy – just follow the simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Virgin Bet
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

Virgin Bet Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Never accept a sportsbook bonus without first understanding the terms and conditions. You can see the main terms for this bonus below.

  • No promo code required
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Virgin Bet Benn vs Van Heerden Betting

Conor Benn is now regarded as one of the best welterweights in the world, and even a potential future welterweight world champion. However, to realise this goal, he’ll have to continue his impressive form, with his next test coming in the form of Chris Van Heerden.

The South African has only lost twice in his career and has previously held the IBF Welterweight belt. However, Benn goes into the bout as the heavy favourite and will attract the majority of the betting.

Regardless of who you bet on, make sure you claim your £20 in free bets at Virgin Bet, which you’ll be able to use throughout the sportsbook, including on all boxing encounters.

Virgin Bet Boxing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boosts

You’ll find that Virgin Bet regularly enhance their odds on some major sporting events, including on many boxing bouts.

These enhanced odds don’t always look huge, but even a small boost can see you given the chance to win a significant amount of extra money.

Key T&Cs: Price Boosts are subject to maximum stakes and are only available for betting as single selections. Stake limits apply, therefore maximum stakes may vary between individuals.

Virgin Bet review: Should You Claim the Benn vs Van Heerden Offer?

There’s no doubt that you should definitely claim this Virgin Bet Benn vs Van Heerden free bet bonus. You’ll be able to use the free bets throughout the sportsbook and could win huge sums via it. What’s more, the bonus comes from one of the most trustworthy names in the online gambling industry.

To claim the Virgin Bet bonus, just head over to the sportsbook using a link on this page. Once you’ve signed up and deposited, you’ll need to make a £10 qualifying bet, after which the free bets will be placed into your account.

