Villarreal vs Juventus betting offers, free bets and betting tips

VILLARREAL play host to Juventus on Tuesday evening, in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match-up.

Villarreal vs Juventus betting tips

Juventus go into this match in an unusual position: as underdogs. The Italian powerhouses are used to being the favourites in most matches they’re in, but recent form shows that the Spaniards really do deserve their position as top dogs.

But why are the Yellow Submarine favourites for this match? Well, firstly, they’ve turned El Madrigal into a fortress, making the prospect of a visit worrying to any side. In fact, they’ve only lost at home three times this season – to Manchester United, Barcelona and uncharacteristically to Osasuna. So, they sure won’t be afraid of a below-par Juve.

Villarreal are also on a decent run of form, having not lost their last four games. In this time, they’ve scored nine goals and conceded just one. Sure, they’ve benefitted from some red card decisions going their way, but it’s still an impressive record.

Things in Turin aren’t quite as rosy. The Old Lady are massively underperforming in the league, currently sitting in 4th, nine points adrift of AC Milan at the top. Their previous two matches have been disappointing draws, and they’ve not won away from home since the 9th January.

Juve also have some significant injury problems to cope with. Most alarmingly, the defensive pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have both been ruled out. What’s more, star striker Paulo Dybala also looks unlikely to feature. However, fans at least have one thing to look forward to, with Dusan Vlahovic ready to make his European debut for the club.

Taking all this into account, we see why Villarreal are rated as favourites by bookies. The odds are pretty decent too, with bet365 giving odds of 29/20 on the Spaniards taking the win. We see no reason to turn this down, so that’s the bet we’re recommending for Villarreal vs Juventus.

Villarreal vs Juventus last five results

Villarreal last five results: WDWWL

19/02/22 LL Granada 1 Villarreal 4

12/02/22 LL Villarreal 0 Real Madrid 0

06/02/22 LL Real Betis 0 Villarreal 2

22/01/22 LL Villarreal 3 Majorca 0

16/01/22 LL Elche 1 Villarreal 0

Key: LL La Liga

Juventus last five results: DDWWD

18/02/22 SA Juventus 1 Torino 1

13/02/22 SA Atalanta 1 Juventus 1

10/02/22 CI Juventus 2 Sassuolo 1

06/02/22 SA Juventus 2 Verona 0

23/02/22 SA AC Milan 0 Juventus 0

Key: SA Serie A CI Coppa Italia

Villarreal vs Juventus H2H record

Villarreal wins: 0

Juventus wins: 0

Draws: 0