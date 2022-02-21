Countries
Home News villarreal vs juventus betting offers free bets and betting tips

Villarreal vs Juventus betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Villarreal Celebrate After Goal
VILLARREAL play host to Juventus on Tuesday evening, in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match-up. Keep reading below to see the best betting offers and free bets for the game.
Villarreal vs Juventus betting offers & free bets
Check out the best Villarreal vs Juventus betting offers and free bets by looking below. To claim an offer, simply click on the relevant link.
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Villarreal vs Juventus betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Villarreal vs Juventus at one of the best UEFA Champions League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Villarreal vs Juventus betting tips 

Juventus go into this match in an unusual position: as underdogs. The Italian powerhouses are used to being the favourites in most matches they’re in, but recent form shows that the Spaniards really do deserve their position as top dogs.

But why are the Yellow Submarine favourites for this match? Well, firstly, they’ve turned El Madrigal into a fortress, making the prospect of a visit worrying to any side. In fact, they’ve only lost at home three times this season – to Manchester United, Barcelona and uncharacteristically to Osasuna. So, they sure won’t be afraid of a below-par Juve.

Villarreal are also on a decent run of form, having not lost their last four games. In this time, they’ve scored nine goals and conceded just one. Sure, they’ve benefitted from some red card decisions going their way, but it’s still an impressive record.

Things in Turin aren’t quite as rosy. The Old Lady are massively underperforming in the league, currently sitting in 4th, nine points adrift of AC Milan at the top. Their previous two matches have been disappointing draws, and they’ve not won away from home since the 9th January.

Juve also have some significant injury problems to cope with. Most alarmingly, the defensive pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have both been ruled out. What’s more, star striker Paulo Dybala also looks unlikely to feature. However, fans at least have one thing to look forward to, with Dusan Vlahovic ready to make his European debut for the club.

Taking all this into account, we see why Villarreal are rated as favourites by bookies. The odds are pretty decent too, with bet365 giving odds of 29/20 on the Spaniards taking the win. We see no reason to turn this down, so that’s the bet we’re recommending for Villarreal vs Juventus.

Villarreal vs Juventus betting tip: Villarreal to win @ 29/20 with bet365

Villarreal vs Juventus odds: Yellow Submarine favourites 

Villarreal are slight favourites to win this leg, with odds of 29/20. Juventus have odds of 2/1, which could be attractive for some, while the draw has odds of 11/5.

Villarreal vs Juventus last five results

Villarreal last five results: WDWWL

19/02/22 LL Granada 1 Villarreal 4

12/02/22 LL Villarreal 0 Real Madrid 0

06/02/22 LL Real Betis 0 Villarreal 2

22/01/22 LL Villarreal 3 Majorca 0

16/01/22 LL Elche 1 Villarreal 0

Key: LL La Liga

Juventus last five results: DDWWD

18/02/22 SA Juventus 1 Torino 1

13/02/22 SA Atalanta 1 Juventus 1

10/02/22 CI Juventus 2 Sassuolo 1

06/02/22 SA Juventus 2 Verona 0

23/02/22 SA AC Milan 0 Juventus 0

Key: SA Serie A CI Coppa Italia

Villarreal vs Juventus H2H record 

Villarreal wins: 0
Juventus wins: 0
Draws: 0
