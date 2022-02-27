Villarreal vs Espanyol prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Villarreal will be looking to continue their recent run of form with a home win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday afternoon.
Match Info Date: 27th February 2022
Kick-off: 13:00 pm BST, Estadio de la Cerámica.
Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction
The home side are coming into this game on the back of three wins and a draw in their last four matches and they will be reasonably confident of grinding out all three points here.
Meanwhile, Espanyol have failed to win their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to get something out of this contest.
Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Espanyol @ 13/1 with LiveScore Bet.
Villarreal vs Espanyol Betting Tips
Espanyol have failed to win twenty of their last 21 away matches in the league. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Espanyol are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Villarreal. Bet on the away side to grind out a win.
Villarreal vs Espanyol betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/5.
Villarreal vs Espanyol Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Villarreal vs Espanyol from LiveScore Bet:
Match-winner:
Villarreal: 1/2 with LiveScore Bet
Draw: 16/5 with LiveScore Bet
Espanyol: 6/1 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 4/5 with LiveScore Bet
Under: 11/10 with LiveScore Bet
Villarreal vs Espanyol Free Bet
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected La Liga matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the LiveScore Bet offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the LiveScore Bet sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits
