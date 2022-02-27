Villarreal vs Espanyol prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Villarreal will be looking to continue their recent run of form with a home win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 27th February 2022

Kick-off: 13:00 pm BST, Estadio de la Cerámica.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of three wins and a draw in their last four matches and they will be reasonably confident of grinding out all three points here.

Meanwhile, Espanyol have failed to win their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to get something out of this contest.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Espanyol @ 13/1 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Espanyol have failed to win twenty of their last 21 away matches in the league. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Espanyol are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Villarreal. Bet on the away side to grind out a win.

Villarreal vs Espanyol betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/5.

Villarreal vs Espanyol Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Villarreal vs Espanyol from LiveScore Bet:

Match-winner:

Villarreal: 1/2 with LiveScore Bet

Draw: 16/5 with LiveScore Bet

Espanyol: 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 4/5 with LiveScore Bet

Under: 11/10 with LiveScore Bet

Villarreal vs Espanyol Free Bet

LiveScore Bet are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.