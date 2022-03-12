Villarreal vs Celta Vigo live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Villarreal will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Osasuna with a win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league this weekend.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo live stream

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of four wins and a draw from the last six league matches and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing their last outing. Villarreal are currently 7th in the league table and they will be hoping to push for European qualification this season. They cannot afford to lose these games if they want to secure European football. Meanwhile, the visitors are 10th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a thrilling win over Mallorca. Celta Vigo are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here. The visitors have managed to pick up three wins and a draw from their last six meetings against Villarreal and this should be a thrilling contest between two evenly matched teams.

When does Villarreal vs Celta Vigo kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Villarreal vs Celta Vigo kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Team News

Villarreal team news

The home side will be without Alberto Moreno because of an injury.

Villarreal predicted line-up vs Celta Vigo: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, P Torres, Estupinan; Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, M Gomez; Danjuma, Dia

Celta Vigo team news