Villarreal vs Celta Vigo live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Villarreal will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Osasuna with a win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league this weekend.
Villarreal vs Celta Vigo live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Villarreal vs Celta Vigo live stream at 17:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Villarreal vs Celta Vigo, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Villarreal vs Celta Vigo live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview
The home side are coming into this game on the back of four wins and a draw from the last six league matches and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing their last outing.
Villarreal are currently 7th in the league table and they will be hoping to push for European qualification this season. They cannot afford to lose these games if they want to secure European football.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 10th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a thrilling win over Mallorca. Celta Vigo are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.
The visitors have managed to pick up three wins and a draw from their last six meetings against Villarreal and this should be a thrilling contest between two evenly matched teams.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Villarreal vs Celta Vigo kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Villarreal vs Celta Vigo kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Team News
Villarreal team news
The home side will be without Alberto Moreno because of an injury.
Villarreal predicted line-up vs Celta Vigo: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, P Torres, Estupinan; Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, M Gomez; Danjuma, Dia
Celta Vigo team news
The visitors are without the suspended Hugo Mallo.
Celta Vigo predicted line-up vs Villarreal: Dituro; Vazquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; B Mendez, Beltran, D Suarez, Cervi; Aspas, Galhardo
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins