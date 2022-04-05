Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Villarreal host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at the Madrigal, looking to spring a surprise.

Villarreal v Bayern Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Villarreal 19/4 Bayern Munich 8/15 Draw 10/3

Villarreal v Bayern Predictions

The Yellow Submarine were architects of a few minutes of total madness in Turin which is why they now take on the Bavarians in the last eight of the competition. The Yellow Submarine headed into the second leg of the game against Juventus with a 1-1 scoreline. No one expected them to humble the Bianconeri but Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma scored in 20 minutes to leave the Italians shell-shocked.

Unai Emery’s men would be looking for more of the same when they take on the reigning German champions. The residents of El Madrigal have been very poor in the league. Nonetheless, they are on a nine-game unbeaten run at home so the Ceramica would be a hot place to be tomorrow night.

The Germans on the other hand, went past Salzburg to be where they are now. At the weekend, they thrashed Freiburg 4-1 in controversial circumstances with the referee failing to notice that the Bavarians had fielded 12 men on the pitch at one point.

Focus would now be on doing well in the Champions League, a competition the Germans are eager to win once again.

Yellow Sumbarine v Bayern prediction: Draw @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Villarreal v Bayern Betting Tips

Villarreal v Bayern betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Villarreal v Bayern Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Villarreal v Bayern?

The game will take place on April 6, 2022.

What time does Villarreal v Bayern Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Vilarreal v Bayern Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Villarreal Team News

A ruptured cruciate ligament injury means that Alberto Moreno is out for the season. There are also doubts over the fitness levels of Samuel Chukwueze and Boulaye Dia. This means that Arnaut Danhuma and Gerard Moreno might lead the line.

Serge Aurier and Pervis Estupinan were solid against Juventus so might have a strong case to start this game.

Villarreal Predicted Line Up

Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Moreno

Bayern Team News

The visitors will be without Corentin Tolisso who is injured yet again. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has a knee injury and has also been tested positive for coronavirus. Alphonso Davies is set to eventually return after sorting out his cardiac issue and could start.

Bayern Predicted Line Up

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

