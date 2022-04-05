Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 8/1 Shot

Villarreal host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at the Madrigal, looking to spring a surprise.

The Yellow Submarine were architects of a few minutes of total madness in Turin which is why they now take on the Bavarians in the last eight of the competition. The Yellow Submarine headed into the second leg of the game against Juventus with a 1-1 scoreline. No one expected them to humble the Bianconeri but Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma scored in 20 minutes to leave the Italians shell-shocked.

Already claimed the William Hill offer? Check out the best new bookmaker Liverpool v Watford free bets.

Villarreal v Munich Bet Builder Tips

The first part of our Bet Builder is a very safe one. No doubt Bayern Munich are a juggernaut that doesn’t need a home or away tie to get the right result. However, the home side have been very strong at home this season, especially in Europe. So, the first part of our Bet Builder is a draw, which has odds of 10/3.

This part of our Bet Builder is a very safe call. Robert Lewandowski has continued piling the goals this season. He found the back of the net at the weekend and would be eager to add to his tally in Spain. An individual bet on Lewandowski to score can get you odds of 5/2 at William Hill.

Finally, we’re going to go with the Bavarians registering a 1-0 win over the Spaniards might struggle against the attacking overloads Julian Naglesmann has used to perfection this season. You’ll get individual odds of 9/1at William Hill for the Blues to win 1-0, which we think is a decent price.

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 8/1. It’s certainly one of the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on how bad the home side want to take the advantage into Madrid.