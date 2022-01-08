Atletico Madrid eyeing back-to-back wins in La Liga when they take on Villarreal who need a good result as well.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, 9th January

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid prediction

After being knocked out of the Copa del Rey following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Gijon, the home side are now left fighting on two fronts. They’re still in the Champions League but it is La Liga where they should focus more. The Yellow Submarine are currently in eighth place in the league standings and judging by their current form, Unai Emery’s men have a tough task on their hands as they aim for a top four finish.

Villarreal haven’t gotten the better of Diego Simeone’s men since March 2018.

The away side registered a 5-0 win over Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa del Rey in midweek. However, Simeone’s men haven’t done well in the league with inconsistencies creeping up in the squad.

Simeone’s men might find it hard to retain the league title this time around but nonetheless, they would be feeling confident about getting the right result against Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid prediction: Villarreal 1-2 Atletico +4 @ 13/8 with bet365

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid betting tips

The odds are stacked against Villarreal with Simeone’s men favorites to win at 13/8.

While the capital giants haven’t really played like champions this season, Villarreal have also seemingly lost focus in the league.

We expect a hard-earned win for the away side with a +4 handicap of registering an away win.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid betting tip: Atletico+4 @ 1/20 with bet365

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid odds

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid match odds

Villarreal @ 9/5 with bet365

Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

Madrid @ 13/8 with bet365

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 7/2 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 3/13 with bet365

