Fresh off the back of winning the FedEx Cup for the first time in his career, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Norwegian golfing superstar, Viktor Hovland. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Viktor Hovland Net Worth Estimated At $15 Million

Viktor Hovland has announced himself on the world stage after winning the season-long FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. Winning the 2023 FedEx Cup means that Hovland pocketed the $18 million prize for winning the PGA Tour finale – the Tour Championship.

This means that the Norwegian has earned more than any other golfer in the world this season. Not only that, but Hovland has now risen to number four in the Official World Golf Rankings.

In the aftermath of winning the FedEx Cup, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Viktor Hovland’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Viktor Hovland’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $15 million.

The 25-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. The Oklahoma resident has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2019, including the Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship and of course the Tour Championship in 2023.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $15 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Hovland has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most talented golfers on the Tour right now.

However, that major championship win still evades Hovland and he will be desperate to win one this year. Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in February 2020, Hovland has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article.

Hovland’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The 1997-born superstar will be one of the biggest fancies for all four majors in 2024, aiming to win his first ever major championship.

The career of the European Ryder Cup hero has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a first major championship success would certainly take Hovland to the next level.

Viktor Hovland net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Viktor Hovland Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $34,512,236 2022 $8,583,461 2021 $7,248,772 2020 $2,577,275 2019 $678,035

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Viktor Hovland turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour roster right now, boasting 10 career victories – including six on the PGA Tour.

Hovland is trending in the right direction right now and is without a doubt the hottest player in the world right now having just won the 2023 FedEx Cup. Having won multiple times on the PGA Tour this year, the Norwegian golfing superstar will be hopeful of adding a major to his list of triumphs come next year.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland has earned $26,689,778 according to pgatour.com. This puts Hovland at number 55 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on and if he can capture that elusive maiden major. Not bad so far for a man that only turned professional four years ago!

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the Norwegian golfing hero. According to spotrac.com, Hovland’s career earnings in total equates to over $53.5 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $26 million, but he has earned over double that in total.

This is of course down to winning the FedEx Cup mainly, which doesn’t count as ‘official’ PGA Tour pay-outs, more so as a season-ending bonus for winning the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup. More about Hovland’s off the course earnings next.

Viktor Hovland Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Viktor Hovland has a net worth of over $15 million and has earned upward of $53.5 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the world number four has a number of big sponsors, which includes some huge brands such as Mastercard, Cisco and E-Z-GO. However, Hovland’s biggest endorsement deals are with golf manufacturer Ping, as well as being sponsored by Scandinavian clothing brand J.Lindeberg.

Hovland signed with both of these brands back in 2019, just as he was about to break through on the PGA Tour. The J.Lindeberg deal means Hovland sports their clothing in each tournament he plays. The deal with Ping means he must play with a minimum of 11 Ping clubs, including a driver and putter, his headwear to display Ping and to carry a Ping Tour staff bag.

These endorsement agreements have helped him to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the golf industry.

All in all, it is unknown exactly how much Viktor Hovland is paid by his sponsors. However, this figure is estimated to be around $1 million in endorsements per year.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Viktor Hovland’s net worth.

