Vikings vs Buccaneers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Justin Jefferson to Show His Class in Season Opener

Charlie Rhodes
Vikings vs Buccaneers Picks
Vikings vs Buccaneers Picks

NFL action returns to Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, and we have been hard at work trying to predict this intriguing season opener. See below to find out Vikings vs Buccaneers picks and best bets.

Vikings vs Buccaneers Picks

  • Vikings -3.5 at Half Time @ +100
  • Justin Jefferson to Score a Touchdown @ +100
Vikings vs Buccaneers Pick 1: Vikings -3.5 at Half Time

A 13-4 record and a first shot at the postseason, albeit short-lived, since 2017 underlined a vastly improved Minnesota team last season.

The NFC North title holders head into 2023/24 with many question marks still hanging over them however, with the vast majority of their victories seeing them just about edge past opponents – seven of their 13 regular season wins were by five-point margins or less.

However, they will take comfort in the fact they have prevailed in their previous 10 when entering a contest as moderate favourites, while they have also managed to cover the spread in seven of their last eight season openers at the US Bank.

Against a post-Tom Brady Buccaneers side whose offense looks somewhat blunted with Baker Mayfield named as the new starting QB, they can look to race into an early lead.

Granted, the Bucs still have a talented defensive unit which they will attempt to lean into. However, against a star-studded Vikings offensive line that coordinator Chris Kuper says will look to improve their run-game efficiency to add to an already dynamic air attack, we like the look of this first pick that’ll force Tampa Bay to chase the game in the second-half.

Vikings vs Buccaneers Pick 2: Jefferson to Score a Touchdown

Ranked as the best receiver in the NFL and the second-best player overall, Justin Jefferson will undoubtedly be the key to any success Minnesota can find this season.

An NFL-leading 1,809 receiving yards and 189 receptions in 2022 made fans sit up and take notice of the finest receiver the league has to offer, and with Kirk Cousin’s ability in the air the pair have become one of the most potent duos.

In 49 games together, Jefferson has 318 catches for 4,767 yards and has scored 26 touchdowns, including eight last season.

At +100, he represents an intriguing value selection compared to other player props, and is worth taking a chance on.

 

