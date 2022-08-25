Countries
Home News viborg vs west ham bk8 betting offer 30 europa conference league free bet

Viborg vs West Ham BK8 Betting Offer | £30 Europa Conference League Free Bet

Updated

37 seconds ago

on

BK8

West Ham travel to Denmark this evening for the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off with Viborg, and we have come across a fantastic new offer from BK8 ready for kick-off.

How To Claim Your £30 BK8 Viborg vs West Ham FREE BET

  • Click here and sign up to BK8.
  • Deposit using the code “BK802″ and bet £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater on any market of your choosing
  • Once your bet has settled, you will be credited with your £30 Viborg vs West Ham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

BK8 Viborg vs West Ham Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Worth of Free Bets

Before heading over to BK8, take a quick glance at the main terms and conditions of the new customer offer below.

  • New Customers Only
  • Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5
  • Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue
  • Excludes Skrill deposits

Viborg vs West Ham Betting

The Hammers will be thankful for some respite away from their turbulent start to the new Premier League season.

They are the only side without a win after three games having failed to score, while conceding five in the process – certainly grim reading for the West Ham faithful.

Despite this, they enter the second leg of this tie firmly in control after running out comfortable 3-1 victors last week at the London Stadium, courtesy of a first goal in claret and blue from new singing Gianluca Scamacca, before Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio saw out the win.

Historically, Viborg are not one one of the big players in Denmark having claimed just one domestic cup 20 odd years ago, but they gave a good account of themselves despite the defeat. They will be enthused by returning to their home supporters, and will fancy their chances of overturning a two goal deficit.

Already a BK8 customer? Check out our guide to some other free bets from the best betting sites.

BK8 Existing Customer Offers

Wager Wars

Take the lead on BK8’s Wager Wars by betting on any and all sporting events. Should you find yourself in the top 10 leaderboard at the end of the week, you will take home a CASH prize!

  • Deposit with code: 22AUG and place bets on any sporting events to qualify for entry.
  • The more you wager, the higher your rank on the leaderboard. Start betting now and CASH can be yours!

Football £500 Cashback

1. Deposit £10 or more with code: START

2. Place real money bets on any football events

3. Get 10% of your deposit losses back up to £500

BK8 Viborg vs West Ham £30 Free Bet Review

This exclusive £30 welcome offer places them amongst some of the best bookmaker bonuses for new customers in the UK market.

They also have a user-friendly interface that allows for smooth betting, quick deposits and swift withdrawals, and the bonus can also be used anywhere across their sports book.

With a whole host of games happening across Europe this evening, and domestic football commencing once more this weekend, there is no time better than now to claim this fantastic offer.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

 

