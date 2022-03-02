VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg top five betting offers and free bets for German Cup match

On Wednesday, VfL Bochum will host Freiburg in a DFB-Pokal quarter-final match at the Ruhrstadion. The two Bundesliga teams have each advanced past three teams to reach the final eight, with the hosts most recently thrashing Hoffenheim and the visitors thrashing Mainz.

Best VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg free bets and betting offers

Looking for a VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the German cup game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

VfL Bochum vs SC Frieburg odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker VFL Bochum 6/5 Draw 12/5 SC Freiburg 23/10

How to claim a VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg free bet

Claiming the VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Turf Moor for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the German cup clash between VfL Bochum vs SC Friegburg.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

VfL Bochum vs SC Frieburg betting tips and prediction

Bochum will face Freiburg in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals on Wednesday at Bochum.

Bochum’s most recent match was a rematch versus Stuttgart. Bochum made sure they took advantage of a penalty opportunity in the final minute to avoid losing the game. With a 1-1 FT result, the match ended in a tie.

Freiburg’s most recent encounter was against Augsburg. All of the goals were scored in the first half of the game. Freiburg scored the game’s final goal to take the lead, which they kept until the completion of the 90 minutes. The game finished with a 1-2 FT result.

Throughout the season, Bochum has had a mixed bag of results in their games. Their inconsistency has landed them in 11th place in the league rankings, with 29 points from their first five games. Six of the team’s last ten matches have resulted in goals, but just three have resulted in victories. To keep their unbeaten streak alive, the club will need to win their next encounter.

Freiburg’s recent games have produced a mixed bag of outcomes. They are currently in sixth place in the league table, having collected 37 points from their six games thus far. The club has four wins, three ties, and three losses in its last ten games. The team hasn’t listed in their last two games, and they’ll try to keep it up.

VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg betting tips: Freiburg to win @ 23/10 with bet365