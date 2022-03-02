VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg live stream: How to watch German Cup for free

Bochum and Freiburg will take a break from league action this week to face off in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Wednesday night.

VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg preview

The host team had a difficult road to the semifinals. They were drawn against fellow top-flight clubs Augsburg and Mainz in following rounds after upsetting amateur side Wuppertaler SV 2-1 in their first cup encounter. They won on penalties against the former and 3-1 against the latter.

Bochum last advanced this far in the cup tournament in the 1987-98 season, finishing runner-up after losing 1-0 in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the first and second rounds of the cup competition, Freiburg faced 3. Liga opponents Wurzburger Kickers and Osnabruck, respectively. They then defeated Hoffenheim 4-1 in the tournament’s final 16 round.

The last time the visitors played in this stage of the domestic cup was in the 2014-15 season when they were defeated 1-0 by Wolfsburg. They’ll be hoping for greater fortune this time.

VfL Bochum vs SC Freiburg team news

VFL Bochum team news

The only injured player in the hosts’ camp before of Wednesday’s encounter is Simon Zoller. All of the other players are healthy and available for manager Thomas Reis to choose from.

VFL Bochum predicted line-up

Riemann; Gamboa, Bella-Kotchap, Leitsch, Soares; Lowen, Losilla, Rexhbecaj; Asano, Polter, Pantovic

SC Freiburg team news

Freiburg, like their hosts, has only one injury issue ahead of their cup match. Due to an injury, Yannik Keitel is unavailable.

SC Freiburg predicted lineup

Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Eggestein, Hofler; Jeong, Demirovic, Grifo; Holer

