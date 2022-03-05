VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach top five betting offers and free bets for Bundesliga match

Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to get back into the top half with a win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach free bets and betting offers

Looking for a VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker VfB Stuttgart 19/10 Draw 13/5 Borussia Monchengladbach 13/10

How to claim a VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach free bet

Claiming the VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at the Red Bull Arena for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting tips and prediction

The visitors are unbeaten in three of their last four league matches but they have picked up just one win from their last six Bundesliga outings. They will be under pressure to pick up all three points here and the away fans will be expecting the players to step up and grind out a positive result.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart have lost five of their last six league matches and they will be bereft of confidence heading into this contest.

The home side have managed to grind out a win and a draw in their last two meetings against Borussia Monchengladbach and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a similar result here.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach betting tips: Gladbach win @ 13/10 with bet365