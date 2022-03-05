VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream: How to watch Bundesliga for free

Stuttgart will be hoping to get out of the relegation zone with a win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend.
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
Stuttgart have lost five of the last six matches in the league and they will be under pressure to pick up a win at home.
Meanwhile, Gladbach have not been at their best either and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches.
On paper, the visitors are the better side here but they have failed to beat Stuttgart in their last two meetings. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.
Both sides have been quite poor defensively and they have conceded at least twice in five of their last six league matches.
They will have to tighten up at the back in order to grind out the all-important three points here.
When does VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the Mercedes Benz Arena.
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News
VfB Stuttgart team news
The home side will be without the services of Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh and Silas because of injuries.
Borussia Monchengladbach predicted line-up vs Stuttgart: Muller; Massimo, Anton, Mavropanos, Ito; Karazor; Marmoush, Endo, Mangala, Sosa; Kalajdzic
Stuttgart team news
Meanwhile, the visitors are without Jordan Beyer because of a suspension.
Stuttgart predicted line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Lainer, Neuhaus, Kone, Scally; Hofmann, Thuram; Plea
