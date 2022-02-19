VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Stuttgart will be hoping to get out of the relegation zone with a win over Bochum in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Mercedes-Benz Arena.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum Prediction

The home side have lost five of their last six league matches and they are under tremendous pressure to bounce back with a positive result here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 11th in the league table and they are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches. Bochum will be hoping to grind out a positive result against a struggling Stuttgart side on Saturday afternoon.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 0-1 Bochum @ 21/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum Betting Tips

Stuttgart are undefeated in their last 12 home matches against Bochum. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Stuttgart have lost six of their last seven matches in the league. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of eight goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 13/15.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum from Bet365:

Match-winner:

VfB Stuttgart: 6/5 with Bet365

Draw: 9/4 with Bet365

Bochum: 5/2 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/12 with Bet365

Under: 13/15 with Bet365

VfB Stuttgart vs Bochum Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Serie A matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Bet365 sign-up offer: