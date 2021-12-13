Football Betting Tips — VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are currently unbeaten in their last three league matches and they are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive away win over Wolfsburg.

It will be interesting to see if Stuttgart can pick up a morale-boosting home win over the German champions at home this week.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are in red hot form right now having won five of their last six league matches and they are currently six points clear at the top of the table.

The German giants have an excellent head to head record against Stuttgart as well having beaten them in five of their last six meetings.