Football Betting Tips — VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:30 GMT on Tuesday, December 14th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich preview
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich team news
Stuttgart possible starting line-up: Muller; Mavropanos, Anton, Ito; Stenzel, Endo, Karazor, Coulibaly; Forster, Mangala; Marmoush
Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Davies; Musiala, Tolisso; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich from bet365:
Match-winner:
VfB Stuttgart: 9/1
Draw: 11/2
Bayern Munich: 1/4
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 11/20
Under: 16/9
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich prediction
Prediction: Bayern Munich to win at 1/4 with Bet365.
Bet on Bayern Munich to beat VfB Stuttgart at 1/4 with bet365
How to watch VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich Live Stream
- Go to bet365.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of £5 or more
- Watch VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich live online from 17:30 pm BST on Tuesday.
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.
VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365
Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.
To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the bet365 website
- Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
- Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
- Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled