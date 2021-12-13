Countries
Football Betting Tips — VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

VfB Stuttgart will be hoping to continue their recent unbeaten run when they take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Tuesday evening.
 

Watch and bet on VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 17:30 GMT on Tuesday, December 14th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich preview

The home side are currently unbeaten in their last three league matches and they are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive away win over Wolfsburg.
 
It will be interesting to see if Stuttgart can pick up a morale-boosting home win over the German champions at home this week.
 
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are in red hot form right now having won five of their last six league matches and they are currently six points clear at the top of the table.
 
The German giants have an excellent head to head record against Stuttgart as well having beaten them in five of their last six meetings.

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich team news

Stuttgart possible starting line-up: Muller; Mavropanos, Anton, Ito; Stenzel, Endo, Karazor, Coulibaly; Forster, Mangala; Marmoush

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Davies; Musiala, Tolisso; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich from bet365:

Match-winner:

VfB Stuttgart: 9/1

Draw: 11/2

Bayern Munich: 1/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 16/9

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern Munich are undoubtedly the favourites heading into this contest and they should be able to extend their excellent run of form against Stuttgart with another win.
 
The visitors have won twenty of their last 21 matches against Stuttgart in all competitions and they have scored at least twice in 18 of those matches.
 
An away win seems quite certain this week.
 

Prediction: Bayern Munich to win at 1/4 with Bet365.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich Live Stream

  1. Go to bet365.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of £5 or more
  4. Watch VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich live online from 17:30 pm BST on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

