Verona vs Venezia prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Hellas Verona and Venezia meet at Stadio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon, renewing a local rivalry that sparked the most remarkable comeback of the Serie A season.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 19:00
Date: 27th February 2022, Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi
Verona vs Venezia Prediction
Hellas Verona is in excellent form heading into Sunday’s match, having just lost once in their last five games and winning three of them. They’ll be confident in their prospects against a struggling Venezia side that has only won one of their past nine games. We believe Hellas Verona will maintain their domination in this match and take all three points.
Verona vs Venezia Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Venezia @ 4/7 with Bet Storm.
Verona vs Venezia Betting Tips
Following a 2-2 Serie A tie against Roma, Hellas Verona will participate in this match. Hellas Verona’s defensive tenacity has been all too rare in recent years. The fact that Hellas Verona’s defence has been breached in 5 of their last 6 games, allowing 9 goals, will be a source of concern for them. Nonetheless, only time will tell if that pattern holds true in this match.
Previously, Venezia and Genoa drew 1-1 in a Serie A match. Venezia had 46 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Thomas Henry was Venezia’s only player on the scoresheet. Genoa had 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Genoa’s Caleb Ekuban scored in the 29th minute.
Verona vs Venezia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/5.
Verona vs Venezia Betting Odds
Match Winner
Verona @ 4/7 with Bet Storm
Draw @ 3/1 with Bet Storm
Venezia @ 24/5 with Bet Storm
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 4/5
Under 2.5 @ 13/11
Verona vs Venezia Free Bet
Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
