Verona vs Udinese prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Before meeting on Sunday, both Hellas Verona and mid-table opponents Udinese have picked up 10 points from their six most recent Serie A matches, despite having different fortunes last time around.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 19:00

Date: 13th February 2022, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Verona vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese has shown moments of brilliance this season, but they will face a tough task in the months ahead. Beto and Deulofeu, for example, have deceived this season and will have to elevate their game in this match.

On their day, Hellas Verona can pull off an upset, but they’ll have to work hard against a confident opponent. However, we expect Verona to win the game.

Verona vs Udinese Prediction: Verona 2-1 Udinese @ 10/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Verona vs Udinese free bets

Find out where to watch the Verona vs Udinese live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Verona vs Udinese Betting Tips

Hellas Verona will be hoping for a better result here after losing 2-0 to Juventus in their last Serie A match.

Hellas Verona has been conceding goals on a regular basis recently, but they’ve also found ways to score goals. Hellas Verona has had their goal breached in six of their last six games, scoring in five of them.

Udinese is coming off a 2-0 Serie A victory against Torino in their previous match.

In recent Udinese games, there has been a trend of at least one side keeping a clean sheet. It has happened five times in their last six appearances, according to their stats. Their opponents have scored a total of 9 goals in these matches, while Udinese has scored 7.

Verona vs Udinese Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 39/40.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Verona vs Udinese Betting Odds

Match Winner

Verona @ 10/11 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Udinese @ 14/5 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 39/40

Under 2.5 @ 19/20

Verona vs Udinese Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: