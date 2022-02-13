Countries
Home News verona vs udinese prediction serie a betting tips odds and free bet

Verona vs Udinese prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

4 mins ago

on

serie A

Before meeting on Sunday, both Hellas Verona and mid-table opponents Udinese have picked up 10 points from their six most recent Serie A matches, despite having different fortunes last time around.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 19:00

Date: 13th February 2022, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Verona vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese has shown moments of brilliance this season, but they will face a tough task in the months ahead. Beto and Deulofeu, for example, have deceived this season and will have to elevate their game in this match.

On their day, Hellas Verona can pull off an upset, but they’ll have to work hard against a confident opponent. However, we expect Verona to win the game.

Verona vs Udinese Prediction: Verona 2-1 Udinese @ 10/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Verona vs Udinese Betting Tips

Hellas Verona will be hoping for a better result here after losing 2-0 to Juventus in their last Serie A match.

Hellas Verona has been conceding goals on a regular basis recently, but they’ve also found ways to score goals. Hellas Verona has had their goal breached in six of their last six games, scoring in five of them.

Udinese is coming off a 2-0 Serie A victory against Torino in their previous match.

In recent Udinese games, there has been a trend of at least one side keeping a clean sheet. It has happened five times in their last six appearances, according to their stats. Their opponents have scored a total of 9 goals in these matches, while Udinese has scored 7.

Verona vs Udinese Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 39/40.

Verona vs Udinese Betting Odds

Match Winner

Verona @  10/11 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Udinese @ 14/5 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 39/40

Under 2.5 @ 19/20

Verona vs Udinese Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

