Venezia vs Sassuolo top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

After losing in the Veneto Derby last week, Venezia welcomes Sassuolo to Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on Sunday, desperately needing three points to keep their relegation hopes alive. While the hosts are focused on avoiding relegation to Serie B, their guests have climbed into the top half of the standings after a recent run of form.

Venezia vs Sassuolo odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Sassuolo 6/5 Draw 12/5 Venezia 9/4

Venezia vs Sassuolo betting tips and prediction

Venezia has kept clubs just above the relegation zone on their toes in the hopes of avoiding relegation to Serie B. In a season where a point per game is likely to keep you up, they must make up for the deficit by showing a little more consistency.

They were last seen in a trip to Verona, where Simeone’s hat trick was the difference in a 3-1 victory for the hosts. This was the club’s third defeat in the last five games.

The club is now 18th in the league, three points behind the 17th place team, after earning four points from a win and a draw.

Sassuolo is putting up performances that merit them finishing in the top half of the standings once again. With a large number of points separating them from the top six positions, a return to European tournaments does not appear to be imminent.

The club led throughout the majority of the game against Fiorentina at home; nevertheless, the visitors equalized in the 88th minute, only to concede the winner in the 94th minute, handing their opponents all three points.

The club is now 10th in the league, eight points behind eighth-placed Roma, after seven points in their past five league games.

The hosts have scored in four of their previous six home league games, and have scored precisely once in each of their previous six home league games.

Venezia vs Sassuolo betting tips: Sassuolo to win @ 6/5 with bet365