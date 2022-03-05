Venezia vs Sassuolo live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

On Sunday, Venezia will host Sassuolo at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in an Italian Serie A matchday.

How to watch Venezia vs Sassuolo live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Venezia vs Sassuolo live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Venezia vs Sassuolo live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Venezia vs Sassuolo preview

Following a 3-1 Serie A setback to Hellas Verona in their previous match, Venezia will be looking to get back on track tonight.

Venezia had 43 percent possession and 9 shots on goal, four of which were on target. David Okereke (81′) scored the goal for Venezia. Hellas Verona, on the other hand, had 19 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. Hellas Verona’s goal came from Giovanni Simeone (54′, 63′, 88′).

Sassuolo is coming off a 2-1 Serie A win over Fiorentina. Sassuolo had 50% possession and 16 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Hamed Junior Traorè (19′) and Grégoire Defrel (94′) scored for Sassuolo, respectively. Fiorentina, on the other hand, had 15 shots on goal, six of which were successful. Fiorentina scored through Arthur Cabral (88′).

In their last six games, Sassuolo has been outscored in five of them, with opponents scoring a total of ten goals. Sassuolo’s defense hasn’t been particularly strong.

Check out some amazing betting offers for Venezia vs Sassuolo .

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Venezia vs Sassuolo team news

Venezia team news

Due to injuries, Tyronne Ebuehi, Sofiane Kiyine, and Arnor Sigurdsson are all out.

Venezia predicted line-up

Romero; Ampadu, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps; Crnigoj, Busio, Cuisance; Aramu, Henry, Okereke

Sassuolo team news

With a hamstring injury, Filip Djuricic has been ruled out, while Jeremy Toljan and Filippo Romagna are also questionable for the game. Pedro Obiang is unable to play owing to heart problems.

Sassuolo predicted lineup

Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Henrique, Frattesi; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca

Venezia vs Sassuolo free bets