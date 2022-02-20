Venezia vs Genoa prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

On Sunday, 19th-placed Genoa travels to Venezia, who are now 18th in the Serie A standings, for their second bottom-of-the-table clash in a week.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 19:00

Date: 20th February 2022

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Venezia vs Genoa Prediction

Following their win against Torino, Venezia will enter Sunday’s encounter with increased confidence. In this one, though, we believe the spoils will be divided, with both teams settling for a point each.

Venezia vs Genoa Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Genoa @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet.

Venezia vs Genoa Betting Tips

Following a 1-2 Serie A victory over Torino, Venezia will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Venezia’s ability to hold out for a full 90 minutes has become all too rare in recent years. In actuality, Venezia has been outscored in six of their last six games, allowing 11 goals in the process. Of course, that pattern may not continue in this game.

Genoa tied 1-1 with Salernitana in their previous match in Serie A. Genoa’s strikers have failed to score in their past six games, providing only two goals. Grifone has also seen the total number of goals scored by opposing clubs equal 11 in those matchups.

Venezia vs Genoa Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Venezia vs Genoa Betting Odds

Match Winner

Venezia @ 6/4 with Virgin Bet

Draw @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet

Genoa @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 21/20

Under 2.5 @ 7/10

Venezia vs Genoa Free Bet

