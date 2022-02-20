Venezia vs Genoa prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

On Sunday, 19th-placed Genoa travels to Venezia, who are now 18th in the Serie A standings, for their second bottom-of-the-table clash in a week.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 19:00
Date: 20th February 2022
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Venezia vs Genoa Prediction
Following their win against Torino, Venezia will enter Sunday’s encounter with increased confidence. In this one, though, we believe the spoils will be divided, with both teams settling for a point each.
Venezia vs Genoa Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Genoa @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Venezia vs Genoa free bets
- Find out where to watch the Venezia vs Genoa live stream
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Venezia vs Genoa Betting Tips
Following a 1-2 Serie A victory over Torino, Venezia will be hoping for a repeat performance.
Venezia’s ability to hold out for a full 90 minutes has become all too rare in recent years. In actuality, Venezia has been outscored in six of their last six games, allowing 11 goals in the process. Of course, that pattern may not continue in this game.
Genoa tied 1-1 with Salernitana in their previous match in Serie A. Genoa’s strikers have failed to score in their past six games, providing only two goals. Grifone has also seen the total number of goals scored by opposing clubs equal 11 in those matchups.
Venezia vs Genoa Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/20.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Venezia vs Genoa Betting Odds
Match Winner
Venezia @ 6/4 with Virgin Bet
Draw @ 21/10 with Virgin Bet
Genoa @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 21/20
Under 2.5 @ 7/10
Venezia vs Genoa Free Bet
Virgin bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets