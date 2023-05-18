Many are billing Saturday’s lightweight world title fight as a belated passing of the torch, but as one of the sport’s veteran fighter steps into the ring with the new kid on the block, it is anything but a foregone conclusion. We put Vasiliy Lomachenko’s boxing record under the microscope ahead of his attempt to snatch back his previously held belts from Devin Haney.

Vasiliy Lomachenko Boxing Record

Age: 35

🥊Record: 19-2

🥴Knockouts: 11

👍Decision: 6

🏆Former Titles: WBO featherweight | WBO super featherweight | WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight.

David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Predictions, Preview, Fight Time and Odds

Before Vasiliy Lomachenko turned pro a decade ago, he was supposedly one of the most successful amateur boxers of all time with an apparent record of 396 wins and just one defeat.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist for Ukraine, he has since gone on to register himself as one of the sport’s most potent competitors, and was voted as the seventh best pound-for-pound active boxer by Ring Magazine in January of this year.

His humble, selfless demeanour was perfectly characterised by a short hiatus from boxing in 2022, where he returned to his homeland in order to fight alongside his compatriots in the offensive against the ongoing Russian invasion.

In doing so, he passed up on the opportunity to face former WBC champion George Kambosos Jr. in Australia last year, who instead faced the now-undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Nevertheless, he returned with impressive display in the ring against Jamaine Ortiz in October of last year, where he swept the American aside with a convincing points decision while Haney watched on from ringside, knowing full well the veteran would more than likely be his next competitor.

And so, he heads to Las Vegas to finally take up the opportunity to win back the titles he previously held, having chosen his country over personal glory last year.

Haney is 11 years his younger however, and holds a staggering unbeaten record of 29-0 at just 24 – as such, Lomachenko enters the contest as the slight underdog in the latest markets.

David Haney Boxing Record: Undisputed Champion Can Make it 30 Fights Unbeaten

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

Other Content You May Like