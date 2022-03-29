Valero Texas Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips and Predictions

THE PGA TOUR takes us to Texas this week, as some of the best golfers in the world compete in the Valero Texas Open. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you.

Valero Texas Open Preview

The final tournament on the golfing calendar prior to The Masters gets underway on Thursday at TPC San Antonio, AT&T Oaks Course, San Antonio, Texas for the Valero Texas Open.

Huge names in the world of golf make their way to Texas this week, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners and Bryson DeChambeau. Last week’s WGC Match Play quarter-finalist, Abraham Ancer, can be backed at a generous price of 20/1 with Bet UK if you think he will have a good run here at the AT&T Oaks Course.

Jordan Spieth won this event last year, finishing on -18 par, ahead of the likes of Charley Hoffman and Matt Wallace. Spieth can be backed at a price of 14/1 with Bet UK, so if you think the American will go back-to-back here in San Antonio, you can get him at a great price.

The purse for the Valero Texas Open this week is spectacular. All players competing in the event who make the cut will get a share of the insane prize fund of the $8.6 million pot. Of course, the higher up the leaderboard you finish, the more money you get, with the winner bagging a tasty $1.55 million.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Valero Texas Open this week in San Antonio, Texas.

The Valero Texas Open betting tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Valero Texas Open Tip 1: Corey Conners to win @ 18/1 with Bet UK

After a great run the the semi-finals of the WGC Match Play in Austin last week, Corey Conners comes across the state of Texas to San Antonio in fine form.

The Canadian got beat by Kevin Kisner in the Match Play tournament last week, but certainly had a right good go and showed everyone why he is regarded as one of the best players on tour.

His ball striking is an absolute dream, he is no doubt one of the best iron players and wedge players in the world of golf. That mixed with sneaky length and consistency off the tee makes him a formidable force in almost every tournament he plays in.

Conners isn’t probably one of those huge names that you associate with winning golf tournaments as of yet, but if you know your golf, you know just how good a player he is.

Here at SportsLens we think the TPC San Antonio course will suit his ball striking ability and straightness off the tee, which is why we are picking him as our betting tip to win the Valero Texas Open this week.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a fantastic price of 18/1 with Bet UK.

Valero Texas Open Tip 2: Anirban Lahiri to win and each-way @ 110/1 with Bet UK

This may be a name not so familiar with the casual golf fan, but amongst his peers and amongst knowledgeable golf fans, he is regarded as a huge talent.

Anirban Lahiri is slowly beginning to make his way on the PGA Tour, after spending the majority of his professional career mainly on the European circuit. Lately, the Indian golfing superstar has been coming into some fine form, playing some of the best golf of his career and showing everyone why he is threat on the PGA Tour.

Just three weeks ago, Lahiri was heading into the final round of the Players Championship, which is deemed as the ‘fifth major’ with a slender lead. In the end, Cameron Smith shot a -6 last round, meaning he beat Lahiri by one shot, who shot a final round -3. A second place finish at one of the biggest tournaments in the world of golf, is surely a sign that Lahiri is a very capable and talented golfer.

Not only that, but the Indian sporting celebrity finished in fifth place in this tournament last year, which shows he likes the course and knows how to play well in this event.

We think his price of 110/1 with Bet UK is far too generous and we think he has every chance of producing a great run this week in Texas.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 110/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Conners and Lahiri are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who have a good chance at a great price:

Jordan Spieth @ 16/1, Abraham Ancer @ 20/1, Hideki Matsuyama @ 20/1, Maverick McNealy @ 35/1, Russell Knox @ 66/1, Dylan Frittelli @ 90/1 and Ian Poulter at 90/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets