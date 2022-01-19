Match Info Date: 19th January 2022
Kick-off: 20:30 pm BST, Mestalla Stadium.
Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction
Valencia vs Sevilla prediction: Valencia 1-2 Sevilla @ 10/1 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Valencia vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Valencia vs Sevilla betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 13/18.
Valencia vs Sevilla Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Valencia vs Sevilla from Livescorebet:
Match-winner:
Valencia: 19/10 with LiveScore Bet
Draw: 11/5 with LiveScore Bet
Sevilla: 6/4 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 5/4 with LiveScore Bet
Under: 13/18 with LiveScore Bet
