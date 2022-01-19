Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

The visitors are currently five points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid but they have a game in hand and the away fans will be desperate for a win here.

Sevilla are in impressive form right now and they have picked up five wins in their last six league matches.

Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Valencia in recent seasons and the visitors have picked up five wins and a draw in their last six meetings against the hosts.

Meanwhile, Valencia are 10th in the league table and they’re heading into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats against Espanyol and Real Madrid.

This is a golden opportunity for them to bounce back strongly at home and a win over Sevilla could give them some much needed confidence boost.