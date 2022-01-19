Countries
Valencia vs Sevilla prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

2 mins ago

on

Sevilla will be looking to close in on the league leaders with a win over Valencia in the Spanish league later tonight.
 

Match Info Date: 19th January 2022

Kick-off: 20:30 pm BST, Mestalla Stadium.

Bet £10 on Valencia vs Sevilla Get £20 In Free Bets with LiveScore Bet

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Valencia vs Sevilla Prediction

The visitors are currently five points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid but they have a game in hand and the away fans will be desperate for a win here.
 
Sevilla are in impressive form right now and they have picked up five wins in their last six league matches.
 
Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Valencia in recent seasons and the visitors have picked up five wins and a draw in their last six meetings against the hosts.
 
Meanwhile, Valencia are 10th in the league table and they’re heading into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats against Espanyol and Real Madrid.
 
This is a golden opportunity for them to bounce back strongly at home and a win over Sevilla could give them some much needed confidence boost.
 

Valencia vs Sevilla prediction: Valencia 1-2 Sevilla @ 10/1 with LiveScore Bet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on LiveScore Bet and back our prediction

Valencia vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Sevilla have won their last five matches against Valencia in all competitions. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
 
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 12 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.
 
Sevilla have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches across all competitions. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet here.
 

Valencia vs Sevilla betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 13/18.

Bet on under 2.5 goals at 13/18 with LiveScore Bet

Valencia vs Sevilla Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Valencia vs Sevilla from Livescorebet:

Match-winner:

Valencia: 19/10 with LiveScore Bet

Draw: 11/5 with LiveScore Bet

Sevilla: 6/4 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 5/4 with LiveScore Bet

Under: 13/18 with LiveScore Bet

Valencia vs Sevilla Free Bet

LiveScore Bet are offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

  1. Click here to go to the LiveScore Bet offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £10 on the LiveScore Bet sportsbook at the required odds
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £20 Free Bets
