Sevilla will be looking to extend their fine run of form with a win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Wednesday night.

Valencia vs Sevilla live stream

Valencia vs Sevilla Preview

The home side are in disappointing form right now and they were beaten by the likes of Espanyol and Real Madrid in their last two league outings. They have struggled against Sevilla in recent seasons and it remains to be seen whether Valencia can turn things around this week. Sevilla, on the other hand, have won their last five matches against Valencia and they are heading into this contest on the back of five wins and a draw in their last six league matches. The visitors will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

When does Valencia vs Sevilla kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Valencia vs Sevilla kicks off at 20:30 pm BST, on the 19th of January, at the Mestalla Stadium.

Valencia vs Sevilla Team News

Valencia team news

Valencia will be without the services of Gabriel Paulista and Carlos Soler because of injuries. Thierry Correia and Denis Cheryshev have contacted coronavirus and are unlikely to play here.

Valencia predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Cillessen; Wass, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gaya; Costa, Guillamon, Racic, Duro; Guedes, Gomez

Sevilla team news

Meanwhile, Sevilla will be without Erik Lamela, Jesus Navas and Suso due to injuries. Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir are away on AFCON duty.

Sevilla predicted line-up vs Valencia: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Gomez, Mir, Ocampos

