Valencia will be eager to get a win and end their bad La Liga form when they play Real Sociedad later today.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, 6th February

Kick-Off: 13:00 GMT, Mestalla

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets For Valencia vs Real Sociedad

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Read more about the Valencia vs Real Sociedad betting offer

Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction

In the last 6 La Liga clashes between these two teams, Valencia have only won once, drawing 4 and losing 5. Before that, Valencia had dominated the previous 3 games with 3 wins.

At home, Valencia do not have a great record against Real Sociedad, losing 5, drawing 3 and winning 2 of their last 10 home La Liga clashes. However, the records look brighter as Valencia are unbeaten in their last 4 home games against Real Sociedad, with 1 win and 3 draws.

Valencia are on a poor La Liga form, getting no win in their last 4 La Liga games. They have 1 draw and 3 losses. 3 of those 4 games were against Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid. Now, Valencia will be looking to put the bad run of form behind and get some points from their clash with Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad have failed to find a win their last 3 away games. If they lose or draw against Valencia, it will be their worst away streak without a win since 2019 when they went 7 games between January and April without a win.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction: Valencia 1 Real Sociedad 2@ 8/1 with LiveScorebet

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction with LiveScore’s new customer offer.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad betting tips

Real Sociedad are 6th on the table and on better form than Valencia who occupies 11th position on the table. Real Sociedad’s Oyarzabal has been directly involved in 7 goals in 9 La Liga starts against Valencia. Valencia have not lost in their last 4 home games against Real Sociedad who are currently struggling to get away wins.

Valencia on the other hand are having a tough time. They are underperforming in La Liga and the 11th position is far beneath where they should be. However, they will feel losing 11 points in their last 4 matches had a lot to do with playing 3 of La Liga’s best teams. They will be out to set the record straight and get back to winning ways.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad betting tip: Mikel Oyarzabal to score [email protected] 3/1 with LiveScorebet

Claim the Livescorebet welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Athletic Club vs RCD Espanyol

Valencia vs Real Sociedad odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad match odds

[email protected] 23/10 with LiveScoresbet

[email protected] 11/5 with LiveScoresbet

Real [email protected] 23/20 with LiveScoresbet

Valencia vs Real Sociedad total goals odds

Over 2.5 [email protected] 21/20 with LiveScoresbet

Under 2.5 [email protected] 4/6 with LiveScoresbet

Valencia vs Real Sociedad free bet

LiveScorebet are offering new customers 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Bet £10 Get £20 Bet Credits for Valencia vs Real Sociedad

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and allows you to watch the game here.

How to claim the LiveScoresbet sign-up offer:

1. click here to go to the LiveScoresbet offer

2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age, and date of birth

3. Deposit between £10 on the LiveScorebet sportsbook and you will get two times that value in free bets

4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Free Bet Tokens by selecting the option in your bet slip



