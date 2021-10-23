Valencia will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Mallorca in La Liga this weekend.

Watch and bet on Valencia vs Mallorca live on Saturday, October 23rd, 13:00 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Valencia are currently 10th in the league table but they are on a winless run and the home fans will demand a strong performance here. Meanwhile, the visitors are just one point behind and in similar form.

Valencia vs Mallorca team news

Cristiano Piccini misses out for the home side. The away side will be without Takefusa Kubo, Aleksander Sedlar and Antonio Raillo.

Valencia possible starting lineup: Cillessen; Foulquier, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya; Wass, Guillamon, Soler; Cheryshev, Gomez, Guedes

Mallorca possible starting lineup: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Olivan; Galarreta, Baba; Kang-in, Rodriguez, Amath; Angel

Valencia vs Mallorca form guide

Valencia are winless in their last five matches across all competitions. But they have done well against Mallorca in recent meetings. They have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 home matches against Mallorca in all competitions.

Mallorca have lost 8 of their last 10 away league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to get a good result here.

Valencia vs Mallorca betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Valencia vs Mallorca from bet365:

Match-winner:

Valencia – 4/5

Draw – 5/2

Mallorca – 15/4

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 2/17

Under – 14/19

Valencia vs Mallorca prediction

Both teams are in similar form and this should be a close contest. That said, Valencia have done well against Mallorca at home and the away side have been quite poor on their travels.

A home win seems likely.

Prediction: Valencia win.

Get Valencia to win at 4/5 with bet365

How to watch Valencia vs Mallorca Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Valencia vs Mallorca live online from 13:00 pm BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365