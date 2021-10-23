Valencia will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Mallorca in La Liga this weekend.
Valencia are currently 10th in the league table but they are on a winless run and the home fans will demand a strong performance here. Meanwhile, the visitors are just one point behind and in similar form.
Valencia vs Mallorca team news
Cristiano Piccini misses out for the home side. The away side will be without Takefusa Kubo, Aleksander Sedlar and Antonio Raillo.
Valencia possible starting lineup: Cillessen; Foulquier, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya; Wass, Guillamon, Soler; Cheryshev, Gomez, Guedes
Mallorca possible starting lineup: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Olivan; Galarreta, Baba; Kang-in, Rodriguez, Amath; Angel
Valencia vs Mallorca form guide
Valencia are winless in their last five matches across all competitions. But they have done well against Mallorca in recent meetings. They have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 home matches against Mallorca in all competitions.
Valencia vs Mallorca betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Valencia vs Mallorca:
Match-winner:
- Valencia – 4/5
- Draw – 5/2
- Mallorca – 15/4
Total goals:
- Over 2.5 – 2/17
- Under – 14/19
Valencia vs Mallorca prediction
Both teams are in similar form and this should be a close contest. That said, Valencia have done well against Mallorca at home and the away side have been quite poor on their travels.
A home win seems likely.
Prediction: Valencia win.
