Valencia vs Granada top five betting offers and free bets for La Liga match

Granada will be looking to get their season back on track with an away win against Valencia this weekend.

Valencia vs Granada odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Valencia 4/5 Draw 13/5 Granada 16/5

Valencia vs Granada betting tips and prediction

The away side are in dismal form right now and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to stay in the Spanish league next season.

Granada are currently 17th in the league table and they have lost five of their last six league matches. Furthermore, they have a dreadful away record against Valencia and it remains to be seen whether they can turn things around here.

Valencia on the other hand will be reasonably confident of picking up a win here after their performance against Athletic Bilbao. The home side managed to pick up a narrow 1-0 win and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Furthermore, they have picked up eight wins from their last nine home matches against Granada.

Granada have struggled away from home in recent weeks and they have lost their last three away matches in the league. It remains to be seen whether they can produce a strong reaction here.

Valencia vs Granada betting tips: Valencia win @ 4/5 with bet365